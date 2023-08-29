Patch Notes #13

Todays patch includes one important fix to the hotel exterior enemies along with another minor change to the main menu:

The first enemies after getting the axe will now stay downed in their 'seizing' state for a prolonged amount of time to encourage the player to continue past them. They were immediately getting back up to attack the player which was not intended but a side effect of changes we made to our 'base enemy' that all individual enemies inherit behavior from.

We have modified the credits when accessed from the main menu to play faster. The end game credits were not affected by this change.

As always thanks for the continued support! We'd love to see more screenshots, videos, artwork, guides, and reviews in the community if any of you amazing players feel so inclined to share any of the above!

~ Tyler and Jon