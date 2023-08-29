 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frag Grounds update for 29 August 2023

Update v.1.2.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12061604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Key changes in this update:

  • 2 new purchasable items in Survival mode - Gas Mask and Injection
  • fixed some AI navigation issues
  • corrected robot enemies behavior
  • other minor fixes

Join the Discord! https://discord.gg/gEpTQ6Vw

Changed files in this update

Frag Grounds Content Depot 1269931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link