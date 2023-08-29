Addition of a new level and major improvements in setting.



A whole new level is added, this will deepen the narrative and add a boss fight.

Some assets are improved and changed, this to improve the general atmosphere of the game. (Especially the part of the psychiatric).

New weapon added: katana.

Possibility to block even with guns and impact reactions with them.

Ability to change screen resolution.

Basic enemies are changed.

The AI ​​is improved and combats are adjusted.

Jumps are removed, now these will be done automatically or when interacting with an edge.

Some lines of dialogue are improved.

Optimization is improved.

Improvements in materials and textures.

The voice memo recording is changed.

More enemies are added overall to the game.

Credits are added.

Error correction.