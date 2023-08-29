 Skip to content

Dark Desire 6 update for 29 August 2023

Fixed Problems with Achievements

Last edited by Wendy

Broken Achievements = FIXED
EP01 - Ashley
EP01 - Estelle
EP01 - Isabella
EP01 - Jane

thank you to the kind person reporting it >>>> Rhy ːsteamthumbsupː

