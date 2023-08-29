 Skip to content

Command Heroes update for 29 August 2023

Update Notes for 8/29/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12061393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increase speed for all cycles and strengthen their wheel suspension & gyro behavior.
  • Further randomize the position of resource hotspots underground in Survival mode.
  • Adjust trader spawn position.
  • Hotfix for issue in scrollable lists not following selection when switching between mouse+keyboard to gamepad controls.

