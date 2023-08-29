- Increase speed for all cycles and strengthen their wheel suspension & gyro behavior.
- Further randomize the position of resource hotspots underground in Survival mode.
- Adjust trader spawn position.
- Hotfix for issue in scrollable lists not following selection when switching between mouse+keyboard to gamepad controls.
Command Heroes update for 29 August 2023
Update Notes for 8/29/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
