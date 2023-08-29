Version 0.7.969 Update

Changes
- Added Build area kit item
- Added new feature to build structures on islands and on water
- Added new material "Concrete"
- Added FuelPump part for structures
- Added Pillar part for structures
- Added Platform part
- Added more nonsense messages
- Added more cleanup options to Server tab
- Added workshop configurations for Structures
- Added current shells to build mode info
- Added current shells to buy shack UI
- Added AirshipBalloon part
- Updated shell currency icon
- Updated shadows for harpoon launcher
- Updated default exit position for harpoon launcher
- Updated default exit position for cranes
- Improved load times for build areas (drydock, runway)
- Build mode refactoring
- Fixed bug related to Nautikin velocity when seated in subvessels
- Fixed multiplayer bug related to standing on boats
- Fixed bug with server cleanup options
- Fixed bug that could prevent player from joining if the server was paused / in menu in developer mode
- Fixed bug that can freeze clients when menu is opened in developer mode
- Fixed bug where harpoons do not consume fuel on client
- Fixed physics desync issue with harpoons in multiplayer
- Fixed sync issue with harpoons in multiplayer
- Fixed bug where client harpoon projectile is not destroyed immediately
- Fixed bug with Server cleanup and fuel connections
- Fixed bug with Boundary enforcer
- Fixed bug where clients do not exit seats correctly on clients when dead
- Fixed issue where Nautikins fall when standing on top of items that have colliders
- Fixed a UI bug where expand/collapse button was difficult to expand
- Fixed missing name for Recovery buoy item info
- Fixed bug with empty fuel tank detection
- Fixed some optimization issues with network parts that caused missing textures in some cases
- Fixed some problems with material groups for SeaPlaneLandingGear
- Fixed bug with ocean sync
- Fixed bug with initial crate sync
- Fixed some collider updating problems
- Fixed bug with custom waypoints
- Optimized some colliders
- Nautikin movement will now be smoother when standing on animated objects
- Fuel connectors no longer require direct attachment to fuel tanks in order to transfer fuel
- Server cleanup now attempts to refund vessels when able
- Server cleanup will no longer cleanup observers unless "Cleanup controlled" is enabled
- Patched streaking issue with ocean shader
- Cranes on boats no longer work without fuel
- Interacting with vessels on the map is no longer available when dialogs are open
- Remaining fuel can now be checked by right-clicking a fuel tank in interaction mode
- Adjusted aero dynamics for JetFuelTank
- Recovered vessels now take vessel damage into consideration when determining refund
- Crew UI now displays health and oxygen
- Nautikins can now stand on the heads of other Nautikins
- Buy shack items now show cost when you hover over the item
- Changed the way that vessel physics load to prevent things from moving while save file is loading
- The cost of a part now has a minimum based on thickness, anything below 0.1mm will no longer be cheaper
- Improved performance of walking on platforms
- Improved crate sync for deliveries when unsecured
- Changed the way that platform movement syncs in multiplayer
- Nautikins will no longer throw arms up in the air when falling very short distances
- Cleaned up some log statements
- Container velocities are now managed by net code
- Nautikins will better handle "dying" on platforms
Notes
Previously fuel transfers required that a connector be directly attached to a fuel tank, in order to reduce the need to many tiny pipes (which are not required for things like Engines and other fuel consumers) connectors will draw fuel from the attached fuel tank if possible and the least full tank if not attached directly.
Changed files in this update