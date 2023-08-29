Version 0.7.969 Update

Changes

Added Build area kit item

Added new feature to build structures on islands and on water

Added new material "Concrete"

Added FuelPump part for structures

Added Pillar part for structures

Added Platform part

Added more nonsense messages

Added more cleanup options to Server tab

Added workshop configurations for Structures

Added current shells to build mode info

Added current shells to buy shack UI

Added AirshipBalloon part

Updated shell currency icon

Updated shadows for harpoon launcher

Updated default exit position for harpoon launcher

Updated default exit position for cranes

Improved load times for build areas (drydock, runway)

Build mode refactoring

Fixed bug related to Nautikin velocity when seated in subvessels

Fixed multiplayer bug related to standing on boats

Fixed bug with server cleanup options

Fixed bug that could prevent player from joining if the server was paused / in menu in developer mode

Fixed bug that can freeze clients when menu is opened in developer mode

Fixed bug where harpoons do not consume fuel on client

Fixed physics desync issue with harpoons in multiplayer

Fixed sync issue with harpoons in multiplayer

Fixed bug where client harpoon projectile is not destroyed immediately

Fixed bug with Server cleanup and fuel connections

Fixed bug with Boundary enforcer

Fixed bug where clients do not exit seats correctly on clients when dead

Fixed issue where Nautikins fall when standing on top of items that have colliders

Fixed a UI bug where expand/collapse button was difficult to expand

Fixed missing name for Recovery buoy item info

Fixed bug with empty fuel tank detection

Fixed some optimization issues with network parts that caused missing textures in some cases

Fixed some problems with material groups for SeaPlaneLandingGear

Fixed bug with ocean sync

Fixed bug with initial crate sync

Fixed some collider updating problems

Fixed bug with custom waypoints

Optimized some colliders

Nautikin movement will now be smoother when standing on animated objects

Fuel connectors no longer require direct attachment to fuel tanks in order to transfer fuel

Server cleanup now attempts to refund vessels when able

Server cleanup will no longer cleanup observers unless "Cleanup controlled" is enabled

Patched streaking issue with ocean shader

Cranes on boats no longer work without fuel

Interacting with vessels on the map is no longer available when dialogs are open

Remaining fuel can now be checked by right-clicking a fuel tank in interaction mode

Adjusted aero dynamics for JetFuelTank

Recovered vessels now take vessel damage into consideration when determining refund

Crew UI now displays health and oxygen

Nautikins can now stand on the heads of other Nautikins

Buy shack items now show cost when you hover over the item

Changed the way that vessel physics load to prevent things from moving while save file is loading

The cost of a part now has a minimum based on thickness, anything below 0.1mm will no longer be cheaper

Improved performance of walking on platforms

Improved crate sync for deliveries when unsecured

Changed the way that platform movement syncs in multiplayer

Nautikins will no longer throw arms up in the air when falling very short distances

Cleaned up some log statements

Container velocities are now managed by net code

Nautikins will better handle "dying" on platforms

Notes

Previously fuel transfers required that a connector be directly attached to a fuel tank, in order to reduce the need to many tiny pipes (which are not required for things like Engines and other fuel consumers) connectors will draw fuel from the attached fuel tank if possible and the least full tank if not attached directly.