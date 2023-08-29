 Skip to content

Drakkon World Builder update for 29 August 2023

0.9.5 - Added ability to create a text-only label on the map

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Per a user request, you can now create a "POI" that has no visible icon on the map. Additionally, its now possible to change the "type" of POI from the edit window. This will cycle through Town, City, POI, and Text-Only

