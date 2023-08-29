 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 29 August 2023

Online Brawl!

29 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have added NPC's to online mode we have also added a "Rep" counter to track how many hits you get when playing online. You can trade in your rep points for special prizes and for new furniture in your apartment. More updates will be coming soon we are working on a 1v1 competitive play online mode as well.

