We have added NPC's to online mode we have also added a "Rep" counter to track how many hits you get when playing online. You can trade in your rep points for special prizes and for new furniture in your apartment. More updates will be coming soon we are working on a 1v1 competitive play online mode as well.
Parts Unknown update for 29 August 2023
Online Brawl!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update