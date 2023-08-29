Update 0.42.0

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Updates
- Updated tutorial to not mention pressing H to open the hole, and instead added a tip to the loading screen.
- Updated elevation overlay to be more visible.
- Added previous and next milestone buttons to course management window.
- Updated appearance of hole list entries.
- Fixed decals sometimes being drawn twice resulting in full opacity.
- Update line decal appearance for fence and path tools.
- Updated surface tooltips.
- Added options flag for showing the goals window for a new game.
- Disabled grass in the main menu background to reduce GPU load.
Fixes
- Fixed green not locking when painting a preset.
- Fixed decals appearing on golf balls.
- Fixed bulldozing tee or green not resetting hole stats.
- Fixed auto-save not saving surfaces correctly.
- Fixed selector not collapsing when clicking the selected option again.
- Fixed bulldozing for bridges.
- Fixed decals appearing on fences.
- Fixed fence decal not drawing the first post.
- Fixed photo just taken not appearing in the photo library.
