Golf Club Architect update for 29 August 2023

Update 0.42.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12061264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Updated tutorial to not mention pressing H to open the hole, and instead added a tip to the loading screen.
  • Updated elevation overlay to be more visible.
  • Added previous and next milestone buttons to course management window.
  • Updated appearance of hole list entries.
  • Fixed decals sometimes being drawn twice resulting in full opacity.
  • Update line decal appearance for fence and path tools.
  • Updated surface tooltips.
  • Added options flag for showing the goals window for a new game.
  • Disabled grass in the main menu background to reduce GPU load.

Fixes

  • Fixed green not locking when painting a preset.
  • Fixed decals appearing on golf balls.
  • Fixed bulldozing tee or green not resetting hole stats.
  • Fixed auto-save not saving surfaces correctly.
  • Fixed selector not collapsing when clicking the selected option again.
  • Fixed bulldozing for bridges.
  • Fixed decals appearing on fences.
  • Fixed fence decal not drawing the first post.
  • Fixed photo just taken not appearing in the photo library.

Changed files in this update

