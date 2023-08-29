Early Access 0.4.0 Patch

Early Access 0.4.0 Hot Fix

Hello Everyone

We continue to update and support our game according to the feedback we receive from our community and we are grateful to everyone who supports us in this process and sends feedback.

You can check the changes we made for this fix below

Ps. This patch also includes upcoming minor and major patch updates

Fixes

Fixed context menu visible for non-interactable actors

Fixed holding item not clearing when removed

Fixed hammer overlay stuck on screen after respawn

Fixed storage inventory build parts not saving decay time*

Fixed decay time UI not working in special slots

Fixed build part owners not updating clients

Fixed quick slot not clearing when selling item *

Fixed first-time splitting stack in full crafting inventory loses items *

Fixed place sound not playing for clients*

Fixed destruction collision on shutters and projectile*

Added

Making improvements on Equipment inventory code which is focused on performance

Making improvements on Destructible meshes (Resources Mostly) which is focused on performance

Increasing to Durability of the Wooden Axe

Changes to thrown projectile collision*

With these patches, we are coming to the end of the base system fixes Which we call 0.4.0. After this, we are focussing on more Minor and Major patches.

Thanks! All feedback from the community.

Ps. We are going to disable to Demo version (0.3.3) cause people get misconceptions about our current version of the game which is also hard to detect which one is coming from our current patch or not. The demo will be activated again at the 0.5.0 version of the game.