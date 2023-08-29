Updated controls patch

Controls have gotten an update! Here is what you'll find in this patch:

You can now use your cursor to select tiles - this makes farming easier, yay!

PC now glows - a little magic to help you see at night

Ophelia quest Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place - Fixed

Work in Progress:

Add an X to the map to show your current location

Add signs to help make exits less confusing

Brighten door exits in interiors

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us! Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you

https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

The Blue Oak Bridge Team💙