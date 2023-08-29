Updated controls patch

Controls have gotten an update! Here is what you'll find in this patch:
- You can now use your cursor to select tiles - this makes farming easier, yay!
- PC now glows - a little magic to help you see at night
- Ophelia quest Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place - Fixed
Work in Progress:
- Add an X to the map to show your current location
- Add signs to help make exits less confusing
- Brighten door exits in interiors
Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us!
The Blue Oak Bridge Team💙
