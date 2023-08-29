 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 29 August 2023

Updated controls patch

Build 12061200 · Last edited by Wendy

Controls have gotten an update! Here is what you'll find in this patch:

  • You can now use your cursor to select tiles - this makes farming easier, yay!
  • PC now glows - a little magic to help you see at night
  • Ophelia quest Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place - Fixed

Work in Progress:

  • Add an X to the map to show your current location
  • Add signs to help make exits less confusing
  • Brighten door exits in interiors

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us! Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you

https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

The Blue Oak Bridge Team💙

