Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak update for 29 August 2023

Patch 1.4.1

Patch 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12061186

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue where certain characters in Lobby names would make the player list appear bugged

  • Fixed issue where players could join a full Lobby right before game start, crashing the match

  • Fixed issue where desync would occur if another player left the match early

  • Fixed issue where Steam overlay invites would not work when sent from a Private Lobby

  • Fixed issue where players disconnecting from the post-match screen would need to restart the game before they could join a new match

