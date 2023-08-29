-
Fixed issue where certain characters in Lobby names would make the player list appear bugged
-
Fixed issue where players could join a full Lobby right before game start, crashing the match
-
Fixed issue where desync would occur if another player left the match early
-
Fixed issue where Steam overlay invites would not work when sent from a Private Lobby
-
Fixed issue where players disconnecting from the post-match screen would need to restart the game before they could join a new match
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak update for 29 August 2023
Patch 1.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
