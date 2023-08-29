2.2 Patch Notes

GUI

-Updated GUI button sprites to hand-drawn ones

-Added "change type" input indicator to wardrobe as many players missed the fact you can change your knife as well

-Added new pop-up message when collecting the first film reel

-Added cheese slicer animation to loading screen duct (previously Mousey sprinting)

Features / new things

-Added POI (point of interest head tracking). Mousey now tries to look at nearby cheese, peppers, enemies, etc.

-Changed the key collecting animation and key position to a leg pouch due to new back cosmetics overlapping with it

-Added bats and birds outside the windows

-Added controller rumble on damage (generic and electric)

Cosmetics/Wardrobe

-Added support for more cosmetics (chest, hips)

-Added few new cosmetic items (more will be coming soon)

-Added "early supporter" exclusive cape

-Made wardrobe camera positions transition smoothly (previously cut instantly)

-Mousey can now be rotated in the wardrobe (with mouse or right analog stick)

Bug fixes

-Fixed level select's "wall mounted cheese" giving you the "Stinky" achievement

-Fixed baked lighting errors in various spots

-Added a collider for the "cheeseball agents" picture frame in bedroom

Misc. fixes/changes

-Made minor changes to the burning orange juice smoke particles in kitchen

-Made minor changes to the fire trail when using a pepper

-Increased the chance of "fast train" in playroom (previously 1%, now 2%)

-More higher poly models and higher res textures

-Changed health pick-up colors and size

-Removed banana colliders in loading duct

-Slightly moved one of the TWEP coins in living room

-Slightly moved one of the TWEP coins in bedroom

-Minor lighting changes everywhere

-When using the auto sprint option, Mousey now walks when pressing the sprint button/key