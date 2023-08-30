 Skip to content

Victoria 3 update for 30 August 2023

Victoria 3: Hotfix 1.4.1 is now LIVE!

Good Day Victorians!

Today we have released a hotfix for a few issues present in Update 1.4! As normal, please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!

These fixes include:

  • A fix for a CTD in the particle system
  • Stops the game randomly crashing within the first 30 minutes of playing
  • Users should longer should have a modified checksum due to FRA.txt -> fra.txt
  • We fixed a memory leak causing performance issues with particles
  • Reduced infrastructure usage from 3 down to 2 in Construction sectors.

Changed files in this update

