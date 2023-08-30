Victoria 3: Hotfix 1.4.1 is now LIVE!

Good Day Victorians!
Today we have released a hotfix for a few issues present in Update 1.4! As normal, please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!
These fixes include:
- A fix for a CTD in the particle system
- Stops the game randomly crashing within the first 30 minutes of playing
- Users should longer should have a modified checksum due to FRA.txt -> fra.txt
- We fixed a memory leak causing performance issues with particles
- Reduced infrastructure usage from 3 down to 2 in Construction sectors.
Changed files in this update