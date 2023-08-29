 Skip to content

Rocket Jockey update for 29 August 2023

Rocket Jockey Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12061069

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "Access Violation" startup crash caused by some controller configurations. Thanks to all the helpful people who helped us nail down the issue!
  • Fixed input lag

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2471121
  • Loading history…
