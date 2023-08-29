CIV VI: AUGUST 2023 UPDATE INCLUDES NEW LEADER ABILITIES

We're excited to announce that a new update is now available for the Steam version of Civilization VI. In addition to addressing some reported issues, this update also improves the Leader Abilities of some of the Leaders introduced in Civilization VI: Leader Pass.

Julius Caesar also benefits from an updated Leader Ability. If you haven't already, you can add him to your Civilization VI roster simply by linking your 2K Account to the account of the same platform that you use to play. Here are instructions on how to create and link a 2K Account.

LEADER ABILITIES

Julius Caesar - Veni, vidi, vici

New: +300 Gold whenever you conquer a city for the first time or when you earn Gold from a Barbarian Outpost. The Gold becomes 500 after researching Metal Casting and 700 after Steel (on Standard Speed). When targeting Barbarians, receive +5 Combat Strength and always earn normal XP.

Old: Receive 200 Gold whenever you conquer a city for the first time or 100 Gold when you clear a Barbarian Outpost. These Gold amounts increase to 500 after you research Steel.

Wu Zetian - Manual of Entrapment

New: All Spies operate at 1 level higher. Whenever an offensive spy mission is successful, you also gain 100% of the Culture, Science, and Faith that the targeted city made that turn. Receive a free spy at Defensive Tactics and +1 Spy Capacity. You can purchase Spies with Faith.

Old: All offensive Spies operate at 1 level higher. Whenever an offensive spy mission is successful, you also gain 50% of the Culture and Science that the targeted city earned that turn. Receive a free Spy (and extra Spy Capacity) after discovering Defensive Tactics.

Harald Hadrada (Varangian) - Varangian Guard

New: (Base game) 75% discount on levying units, and all units pay 2 less Gold maintenance. +1 Influence Point per turn from the Stave Church.

Old: (Base game) 75% discount on levying units, and all units pay 2 less Gold maintenance.

New: (Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) All units pay 2 less Gold maintenance. 75% Discount on levying units, and levied units receive Culture, Faith, and Science from kills equal to 50% of the opponent's Combat Strength. +1 Influence Point per turn from the Stave Church.

Old: (Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) 75% Discount on levying units, and levied units receive Culture, Faith, and Science from kills equal to 50% of the opponent's combat strength.

Abraham Lincoln - Emancipation Proclamation

New: Industrial Zones give +2 Amenities and +3 Loyalty per turn, but your Plantations give -2 Loyalty per turn. Receive a free Melee unit after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength.

Old: (Base game) Industrial Zones give +2 Amenities. Receive a free Melee unit after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength.

Old: (Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) Industrial Zones give +3 Loyalty per turn but your Plantations give -2 Loyalty. Receive a free Melee unit after constructing Industrial Zones and their buildings. The free unit does not require resources when created or to maintain and receives +5 Combat Strength.

Changed Kongolese leader Nzinga Mbande's preferred settlement placement; she now dislikes foreign settlement a great deal more.

Fixed an issue that was preventing Barbarian attack forces from spawning properly on Immortal difficulty.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Added Victory Achievements for Leaders introduced in Civilization VI: Leader Pass.

Abraham Lincoln can no longer complete the "A Man A Plan A Canal Panama" Achievement that requires you to build the Panama Canal as Teddy Roosevelt.

MISCELLANEOUS