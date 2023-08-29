 Skip to content

Decision: Red Daze update for 29 August 2023

Decision: Red Daze—Update 2 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings, Survivors!

We're thrilled to announce that the newest update, Update #2, is now available for download and ready to enhance your post-apocalyptic gaming experience in the Wastelands of Decision: Red Daze!

This patch brings a bunch of new improvements. Check out the list below.

  • Squad Formation Management: Strategically deploy your squad for a tactical advantage in battles.
  • Autoequip Option: Gear up effortlessly.
  • Controller Support: Enjoy a smooth gaming experience.
  • Save Slots: Diversify your gameplay and safeguard your progress with multiple save slots.
  • Supporting Arrows on Hidden Buildings during Recon: Uncover hidden objects more efficiently during recon missions.
  • GUI Improvements: Experience a more intuitive and visually pleasing interface for seamless interactions.
  • Molotov Cocktails "Pramen," "Daniel," "Whikka": Unleash fiery havoc with three new Molotov cocktails that give new tactical possibilities.
  • Bow "Phantom" with Flaming Arrows: Ignite the battlefield!
  • Bow "Rambo" with Exploding Arrows: Rain explosive chaos!
  • New Melee Weapons: Blade "Lancelot" and Hammer "Sledge": Engage in close combat with mighty weapons.
  • Physical Burn Effect: Feel the scorching impact of fire attacks with the new burn effect.
  • Unit Balance: Engage in battles with newly balanced units for strategic satisfaction.
  • Game Difficulty Levels: A long-awaited feature is finally here! Whether you're seeking a casual adventure or a challenging test of skill, we've got you covered.
  • Fixing a Few Known Major Bugs: We've diligently addressed major bugs to ensure smoother gameplay and a more enjoyable experience for all Survivors.
  • Some Improvements and Changes: From minor tweaks to game-altering adjustments, we've worked tirelessly to refine various aspects of the game to deliver an even more immersive and captivating adventure in our post-apocalyptic world.

Which one do you like the most? Tell us in the comments!

We hope you enjoy this new update to Decision: Red Daze, and see you out in the wastes!

— The Decision: Red Daze Team

