Decision: Red Daze—Update 2 Patch Notes

Greetings, Survivors!
We're thrilled to announce that the newest update, Update #2, is now available for download and ready to enhance your post-apocalyptic gaming experience in the Wastelands of Decision: Red Daze!
This patch brings a bunch of new improvements. Check out the list below.
- Squad Formation Management: Strategically deploy your squad for a tactical advantage in battles.
- Autoequip Option: Gear up effortlessly.
- Controller Support: Enjoy a smooth gaming experience.
- Save Slots: Diversify your gameplay and safeguard your progress with multiple save slots.
- Supporting Arrows on Hidden Buildings during Recon: Uncover hidden objects more efficiently during recon missions.
- GUI Improvements: Experience a more intuitive and visually pleasing interface for seamless interactions.
- Molotov Cocktails "Pramen," "Daniel," "Whikka": Unleash fiery havoc with three new Molotov cocktails that give new tactical possibilities.
- Bow "Phantom" with Flaming Arrows: Ignite the battlefield!
- Bow "Rambo" with Exploding Arrows: Rain explosive chaos!
- New Melee Weapons: Blade "Lancelot" and Hammer "Sledge": Engage in close combat with mighty weapons.
- Physical Burn Effect: Feel the scorching impact of fire attacks with the new burn effect.
- Unit Balance: Engage in battles with newly balanced units for strategic satisfaction.
- Game Difficulty Levels: A long-awaited feature is finally here! Whether you're seeking a casual adventure or a challenging test of skill, we've got you covered.
- Fixing a Few Known Major Bugs: We've diligently addressed major bugs to ensure smoother gameplay and a more enjoyable experience for all Survivors.
- Some Improvements and Changes: From minor tweaks to game-altering adjustments, we've worked tirelessly to refine various aspects of the game to deliver an even more immersive and captivating adventure in our post-apocalyptic world.
Which one do you like the most? Tell us in the comments!
We hope you enjoy this new update to Decision: Red Daze, and see you out in the wastes!
— The Decision: Red Daze Team
Changed files in this update