Y8S3 PATCH NOTES ADDENDUM

You can find here the updates and fixes made over the course of the Y8S3 Season Test Server.

Y8S3 Patch Size

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

Ubisoft Connect: 6.11 GB

Steam: 5.5 GB

Xbox One: 5.85 GB

Xbox Series X: 6.76 GB

PlayStation 4: 5.45 GB

PlayStation 5: 5.85 GB

BALANCING

SHOTGUN

Further tweaks on the ITA12L, Buck's Skeleton key, SG-CQB and the M870 to bring them in line with the rest of the rework.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Adaptive Trigger effect for PS5 controllers is missing after changing Operators in Team Deathmatch or Free For All.

FIXED – Players can't finish the Attack tutorial if they eliminate a dummy before the "Eliminate Opponents" objective is active.

FIXED – Players can glitch through walls by exploiting an interaction with Exit Rappel and Breach Charges.

FIXED - Zero's Argus cameras hacked by Defenders retain a viewable camera feed when they lose their signal outdoors.

FIXED – Starting the Basics tutorial for the first time will show an ammo counter instead of the infinity symbol.

FIXED – Player's drone can pass through assets and block the completion of the Basics tutorial.

FIXED – The being shot VFX in 1st person last longer while aiming down sight.

FIXED – Bullet spread randomization is missing when hip firing the weapon.

FIXED – The defusing location for the Attack tutorial is too small and close to the bomb.

FIXED – FPS drops when players spin around quickly in B Laundry Room of the Oregon map.

FIXED - The wall button on the interactive panel isn't highlighted when the destructible wall is active in the Shooting Range.

FIXED - Brava doesn't get scoring points when using Jager's Active Defense System or Wamai's MAG-NET System that's been hacked by a Kludge Drone.

FIXED - Scoring doesn't count the 4th device deployed by Amaru, Gridlock or Castle.

FIXED - Weapon SFX loops when players shoot and fast exit rappel at the same time.

FIXED - Players skip reload animation during pick up or weapon swap animation.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – A stud is visible in 2F Attic of the Oregon map.

FIXED – A stud is visible in 1F Security Corridor of the Oregon map.

FIXED – LOD issue is present in the hallway between 1F Hatch Room and 1F Melee Training of the Basics tutorial.

FIXED – Cliffside spawn point is missing from the Chalet map.

FIXED – A stud is visible in 2F Back Stairs of the Villa map.

FIXED – The Operator gets stuck after navigating across the crates in the Basics tutorial.

FIXED – Defenders are detected as outside at multiple locations on various maps.

FIXED – Texture flickers on carpet in 1F Open Area of the Consulate map.

FIXED – Laser attachment is visible through the wall when the Operator is facing it while prone.

FIXED – Metals crates are see-through to Operators in the 2F Server Room of the the Kanal map.

FIXED - Operator gets stuck when jumping onto a balcony at EXT Back Alley on Favela map.

FIXED - Operators can't retrieve the defuser if it's dropped while entering or exiting rappel in specific spots on various maps.

FIXED – Various defuser planting and pickup issues.

FIXED - Various collision, asset, and texture issues on maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Placing Ram's BU-GI below a window can allow players to instantly exit rappel.

FIXED – Ram's BU-GI slides through the air when thrown against uneven surfaces.

FIXED – Solis can't detect Ram's BU-GI when it is held in her hands.

FIXED – Ram's BU-GI loses functionality after being dropped while Ram is holding it.

FIXED – Ram's BU-GI gets stuck in multiple walls and assets on various map.

FIXED – Ram's BU-GI is unable to completely destroy the walls located in 1F Joint Corridor of the Theme Park map.

FIXED – When Ram holds the first BU-GI and attempts to change its trajectory, the HUD trajectory icon doesn't update.

FIXED – Ram's BU-GI is unable to completely destroy the wall located in between 1F Lounge and 1F Garage of Clubhouse map.

FIXED – Ram's BU-GI is unable to break the wooden walls located in 2F Ceramic Gallery of the Country Club map.

FIXED – Ram's BU-GI gets stuck in the wall located in 2F Day Care of the Theme Park map.

FIXED – Castle's Armor Panels aren't destroyed by Ram's BU-GI.

FIXED – When Ram eliminates a player with the BU-GI, the kill cam zooms on the BU-GI at random intervals.

FIXED – Scoring points aren't awarded when Operators destroy Goyo's Volcan Canister by destroying a barricade it's placed on.

FIXED – Fenrir's F-NATT Dread Mine clips through the floor, making it harder to spot.

FIXED – Grim's Kawan Hive Launcher doesn't ping opponents inside the swarm until affected by the decay debuff.

FIXED – Hibana's X-Kairos pellets go through the cubicles in the 2F Admin Office of the Consulate map.

FIXED – Frost's Welcome Mat doesn't deploy properly when dropped on top of the defuser.

FIXED - A Bulletproof Camera affected by a hacked Signal Disruptor shows glitched VFX even after the Signal Disruptor is destroyed.

FIXED - Brava's Kludge Drone looks higher and lower than intended.

FIXED - Ping doesn't display the right color when used on Goyo's Vulcan Canister.

FIXED - Echo's Yokai Drone doesn't move properly when exiting the Observation Tools mid-jump and then re-entering.

FIXED - Brava's Kludge Drone loses signal when moved outside after re-hacking it from Mozzie's Pest.

FIXED - Missing VFX feedback when spectating Nokk when HEL Presence Reduction is active.

FIXED - Fenrir's F-NATT Dread Mine location displays as a placeholder when deployed outside of EXT Terrace of the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED - Drones don't recover from a lost signal status when reclaimed from Mozzie's Pest using Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED - Sledge's Breaching Hammer can't destroy Iana's Gemini Replicator.

FIXED - Valkyrie's Black Eyes are turned off when hacked outside by Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED - Osa's Talon-8 shield can't be guard broken if Opponent is prone or crouched while Osa is standing while holding the Talon-8 Shield.

FIXED - Grim's Kawan Hive Launcher ammo counter always shows 0 during replay.

FIXED - Grim's Kawan Hive Launcher doesn't accurately ping the opponent's location if they're scanned by a drone.

FIXED - Grim's Kawan Hive Launcher still pings Opponents if Grim is eliminated while deploying a canister.

FIXED - Brava's Kludge Drone doesn't display HUD feedback when aiming at devices through certain assets.

FIXED - Sen's R.O.U. Projector System doesn't destroy projectors if deployed more than once.

FIXED - Operator video missing for Smoke.

FIXED – Various animation issues.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Can't navigate to the main menu sections by pressing the up arrow or up on the D-pad of a controller while viewing an item in full screen.

FIXED – EXT Construction Site name is missing from the tile when selecting the spawn location on the Oregon map.

FIXED – Ram's default uniform has some visual issues.

FIXED – The main room of the elimination trial for the Basics tutorial displays the wrong compass location.

FIXED – The area before entering 1F Hatch Room in the Basics tutorial displays the wrong compass location.

FIXED – The compass location is missing when the Compass Appearance option is set to Simplified.

FIXED – Chat input functionality is lost and the cursor disappears if the user types in chat or has the player side-panel open when the Planning Phase transitions to the Preparation Phase.

FIXED – Pronounced shadows are present on Operators when viewed from the Operators section.

FIXED – Dread Factor is displayed as the season name on Ram's showcase in the Operator section.

FIXED – The animation in the Home section flickers before resetting.

FIXED – Players under level 5 can't reconnect to a custom online match.

FIXED - Player commendations appear unresponsive when attempting to commend a player a second time.

FIXED - Multiple actions can't be bound to the same button in Customize Controls menu.

FIXED - Crosshair disappears when trying to aim down sight multiple times after getting eliminated.

FIXED - Custom games can't be created using non-Latin characters in the playlist name.

FIXED - The unread notification from Challenges doesn't refresh after exiting and re-entering the Challenges section.

FIXED - Various spectator mode issues.

FIXED – Various UI issues.

FIXED – Various customization issues.

AUDIO

FIXED - SFX loop when players are eliminated while downed.

