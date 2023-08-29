- The base chance for a fresh item from the herbalist was increased from 5% to 10% per item (this chance increases for different items based on the region they are found in).
- Fixed a bug that prevented Brinkberry Juice items from being fresh.
- Requirements for Lunar Tide were updated to include blessings that inflict Critical Damage, doesn’t require passive blessings from Kelumin anymore.
Spiritfall update for 29 August 2023
Version 0.10.15 - Hotfix
