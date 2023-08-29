- UPDATED: Changes to the mini map on all maps for better visuals with no white spaces around the edges
- UPDATED: Old Market Town: Extra cover items added
- UPDATED: Old Market Town: The crates next to the middle ramp walls are now a lot more even on both sides
- UPDATED: Old Market Town: The right side gate style fence on both sides in the spawning area has been replaced with solid walls to make spawn camping assaults harder
- UPDATED: Old Market Town: The mini map was updated to show recent changes to the playfield
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 29 August 2023
Update 30 AUG 2023 - Mini Map Improvements and Old Market Town Changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
