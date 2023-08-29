Patch Update 1.02

Howdy Folks!

It's been a whole week since the release of 1.0 and I just want to say thank you for all the amazing feedback so far. It's awesome seeing people enjoying the game that I created.

It's also been great that you've been letting me know what is and isn't working. In that vein, here is another patch update to address reported issues.

See the release notes below for a list of the changes/fixes.

Thanks again and stay safe out there. :)

