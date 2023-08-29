Patch Update 1.02

Howdy Folks!
It's been a whole week since the release of 1.0 and I just want to say thank you for all the amazing feedback so far. It's awesome seeing people enjoying the game that I created.
It's also been great that you've been letting me know what is and isn't working. In that vein, here is another patch update to address reported issues.
See the release notes below for a list of the changes/fixes.
Thanks again and stay safe out there. :)
Support & Follow Mercury Fallen Development On
Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Merch | Patreon
Release Notes
- Minor update to the look of icons for natural walls (dirt, stone, ore etc.)
- Text for button on trade window changed from “Buy” to “Confirm Trade”
- Fixed: Shift + Click eye dropper tool still works even when over another UI element. This mostly affected the ore/crop manager ability to Shift + Click to increment/decrement amounts by 10.
- Fixed: Missing icon for sand floor
- Fixed: Clicking a notification for cave-in or xeno mold doesn’t deselect the current target. This caused the camera to snap back to the object/colonist that was selected instead of correctly moving the camera to the event location.
- Fixed: Currency not incremented after successfully selling items via a trader in some instances
- Fixed: Temperature Unit setting not staying applied in settings
Changed files in this update