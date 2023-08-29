Version 1.12.1

Patch Notes

Fixed in this update is:

A crash that could occur if you picked up an orcs gold before he got to it

A physics related crash that I though was fixed last time

A bug where if you were teleported to an unlit room after you had read a scroll of mapping the floor wouldn't light up

Another small update to get those crash fixes out.

That physics related one was tricky. A number of updates ago I had removed all collision from the roof of the dungeon as a cpu optimization for very low end machines. However it seems that the physics in Godot can glitch out when a kinematic body(like the player) collides with a static body(like the stairs tile or walls) at specific angles and send the player rocketing into the sky. In the games code the player is expected to stay within the bounds of the dungeon and so the game would crash.

Now that I better know the root cause of the crash I can make sure that it should not happen again. I have tweaked the players physics to make this less likely as well as now properly reset the players position and velocity if ever you should end up out of bounds.

As always let me know if you run into any bugs or crashes!

Thanks!