Prison City is AVAILABLE NOW!

EVERYBODY, GRAB YOUR CHAKRAMS! It’s time to INFILTRATE PRISON CITY!!!

Prison City is a dystopian, action-packed side-scroller with tight mechanics and intricate level design. Battle Techno-Terrorists with your chakram and grenades, eat hot dogs for health, and locate contacts to help take down bosses!

As former cop Hal Bruzer, you'll infiltrate 8 uniquely designed levels across Detroit Prison City and face off against their Warden bosses!

Be warned though, no Warden plays the same as another! Keep yours wits about you, pay attention to enemy attacks, or fail in your mission to uncover Prison City's inner secrets...

With mini games, secret upgrades to find, a Bomb Mode, and a host of achievements to unlock, you’ll find there’s plenty to investigate within Prison City!

Begin YOUR mission NOW!!!



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2179860/Prison_City/