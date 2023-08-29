 Skip to content

Mythical Mayhem update for 29 August 2023

Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version V0.1.7.5 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Tutorial should once again be working properly
  • Fixed an Issue with Retrieve the Relic side quest that prevented you from finding a relic when you really did
  • Fixed an Issue with Kidnapper minions not properly being added to games
  • Fixed an issue with foes being removed from play and still counting them as in play; this affected a few things but most noticeable was the Mysterious Stranger arch villains ambition

Enhancements

  • Balance Adjustment: Katana has lost a bit of its sharp edge; I am sure Akura will still be able to hack it
  • Balance Adjustment: Cataclysmic Storm is a bit easier to accommodate store damaging arch villains
  • Balance Adjustment: Brutal Boar foe card is now worth less xp and is less brutal
  • Balance Adjustment: Stalking Lion foe card is now worth less xp and is a bit weaker
  • Balance Adjustment: Ritual of Warding Quest is now a bit easier to do the essence part
  • Enhancement: Immaculate Body side quest will no longer be given if you have a wound in your hand
  • Many text improvements

