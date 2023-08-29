Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version V0.1.7.5 Hotfix

Bug fixes
- Tutorial should once again be working properly
- Fixed an Issue with Retrieve the Relic side quest that prevented you from finding a relic when you really did
- Fixed an Issue with Kidnapper minions not properly being added to games
- Fixed an issue with foes being removed from play and still counting them as in play; this affected a few things but most noticeable was the Mysterious Stranger arch villains ambition
Enhancements
- Balance Adjustment: Katana has lost a bit of its sharp edge; I am sure Akura will still be able to hack it
- Balance Adjustment: Cataclysmic Storm is a bit easier to accommodate store damaging arch villains
- Balance Adjustment: Brutal Boar foe card is now worth less xp and is less brutal
- Balance Adjustment: Stalking Lion foe card is now worth less xp and is a bit weaker
- Balance Adjustment: Ritual of Warding Quest is now a bit easier to do the essence part
- Enhancement: Immaculate Body side quest will no longer be given if you have a wound in your hand
- Many text improvements
