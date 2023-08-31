Space Engineers: Warfare Evolution & Decorative Pack #3

Hello, Engineers!
It's an exciting moment as we introduce you to the latest evolution in the world of Space Engineers - the Warfare Evolution update. Our first update that is released simultaneously on 3 different platforms - Steam, Xbox and now also on PlayStation!
Among the highlights of this free update is the experimental PvP Scenario: Space Standoff, setting the stage for epic confrontations that will test your strategic prowess and combat skills. But that's not all - brace for sweeping Performance, AI and Combat Improvements and Quality of Life (QOL) tweaks that will enhance your overall gameplay experience.
This new PVP scenario will not only provide a new way to experience Space Engineers, but will change and evolve over time as a permanent addition to our Keen hosted, and Community run, Dedicated servers.
Apart of this free update we are also unveiling the Decorative Pack #3. We're thrilled to present 60+ new decorative blocks that will empower your creativity and allow you to bring unique aesthetics to your creations.
Features
-
New PvP Scenario: Space Standoff
-
Performance Improvements: Up-to 60% performance improvements for the large worlds, faster grid updates and better memory usage in the critical steps
-
AI Improvements
- AI Defensive (Combat), Flee Away From Target feature
- Event Controller Logic: Added functionality to make proper AND/OR gate (AI Guide)
- General AI targeting behavior improvements
-
Improved Projectile Ricochets
-
QOL Improvements
- Third Person Camera improvement for Grids
- Wheel Suspension Block exclusive area improvements
- Improved Sensor detection of Voxels
- Assembler Categories
- Improved tooltips/UX on Spawn Menu
- New Content Notifications
Added new Blocks - Base Game
-
Round Armor Panels
- Light Armor panel Round - S + L grid
- Light Armor panel Round Corner - S + L grid
- Heavy Armor panel Round - S + L grid
- Heavy Armor panel Round Corner - S + L grid
-
Short Wheel Suspensions
- Short Wheel Suspension 1x1 Right/Left - S + L grid
- Short Wheel Suspension 2x2 Right/Left - S + L grid
- Short Wheel Suspension 3x3 Right/Left - S + L grid
- Short Wheel Suspension 5x5 Right/Left - S + L grid
-
Flat Atmospheric Thrusters
- Flat Atmospheric Thruster - S + L grid
- Large Flat Atmospheric Thruster - S + L grid
- Flat Atmospheric Thruster D Shape - S + L grid
- Large Flat Atmospheric Thruster D Shape - S + L grid
-
Control Panel Pedestal - S + L grid
-
Button Panel Pedestal - S + L grid
-
AI Warning Signs
- Warning Sign Arrow - S + L grid
- Warning Sign Grid AI - S + L grid
- Warning Sign AI Powered - S + L grid
- Warning Sign Memetic Badger 1- S + L grid
- Warning Sign Memetic Badger 2 - S + L grid
- Warning Sign GoodAI - S + L grid
Additions to existing DLCs
-
Short Offroad Wheel Suspension (added to Wasteland Pack)
- Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 1x1 Right/Left - S + L grid
- Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 2x2 Right/Left - S + L grid
- Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 3x3 Right/Left - S + L grid
- Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 5x5 Right/Left - S + L grid
-
Warworn Armor skin
-
Cab Cockpit - S grid
-
Twin-blade Wind Turbine - L grid
-
Colorable Solar Panels
- Colorable Solar Panel - S + L grid
- Colorable Solar Panel Slope Left - S + L grid
- Colorable Solar Panel Slope Right - S + L grid
-
LCD Panels
- Holo LCD - S + L grid
- Inset LCD panel - S + L grid
- Sloped LCD panel - S + L grid
- Curved LCD panel - S + L grid
-
Round Beacon - S + L grid
-
Inset Blocks
- Inset Couch - L grid
- Inset Bed - L grid
- Inset Button Panel - L grid
- Entertainment Corner - L grid
- Inset Bookshelf - L grid
- Inset Aquarium - L grid
- Inset Kitchen - L grid
- Inset Cryo Room - L grid
- Corner Medical Room - L grid
- Half Bed - L grid
- Half Bed Open - L grid
-
Scaffold Set
- Scaffold Block - S + L grid
- Scaffold Block Slope - S + L grid
- Scaffold Block Corner - S + L grid
- Half Scaffold Block - S + L grid
- Walkable Scaffold Block - L grid
- Walkable Scaffold Block Corner - L grid
- Walkable Scaffold Block Corner Inv. - L grid
- Walkable Half Scaffold Block - L grid
- Scaffold Block Ladder - L grid
-
Crates & Barrels
- Barrel - S + L grid
- Explosive Barrel - S + L grid
- Three Barrels - L grid
- Stacked Barrels - L grid
- Cargo Crate - L grid
Official Blueprints
- Official Blueprints: https://www.spaceengineersgame.com/community-hub/
Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed a crash when removing an offensive block and placing a different block mid combat
- Fixed a crash when repeatedly trying to join a modded lobby without consenting to mod.io on Xbox
- Fixed a crash when the Customize character UI got into invalid state where multiple skins were selected at the same time
- Fixed an issue where "Always aim at sun" Custom Turret Controller setting would get ignored after server restart
- Fixed an issue where 1st person camera would be forced when 3rd person camera was in position occluded by a block/grid space, but not actually occluded by a model
- Fixed an issue where 5x5 wheel suspensions would detach upon grid update because of missing mountpoints on the sides
- Fixed an issue where a drone would continue fleeing even after changing "Flee trigger" from Always to Never
- Fixed an issue where a drone would miss the target with Target Prediction mode enabled
- Fixed an issue where a drone would not "Follow home" if originally created within min/max distance of said home and repasted outside of that distance
- Fixed an issue where a World could not be saved if the name of the save contained space at the end
- Fixed an issue where Admin Screen Entity List section would always show your own character instead of the one selected
- Fixed an issue where Advanced Controller Help screen section would show incorrect controls for adjusting Spectator Speed
- Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's detailed info would not update on a DS
- Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's flee behavior would get disrupted because it failed to load a list of saved GPSes
- Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's Flee behavior would not dynamically react to Flee waypoint slider adjustment
- Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's flee waypoint would not match the size set by the Flee waypoint slider
- Fixed an issue where AI Move - Flight block stopped Autopilot when Offensive Block's Circle/Orbit behavior was disabled
- Fixed an issue where AI Offensive (Combat) block would keep trying to fire it's assigned weapons even when AI Move block was disabled and grid could no longer aim
- Fixed an issue where AI Offensive (Combat) block's Hit and Run nominal weapon selection would not be determined by same facing as active Flight block facing
- Fixed an issue where AI Offensive (Combat) would show errors for weapons on sub-grids not facing in forward direction
- Fixed an issue where AI Task - Basic block's detailed info would not update when Follow Me behavior stopped due to character death
- Fixed an issue where an Emotion Controller in a damaged status would still continue displaying emotes
- Fixed an issue where an Event Controller emissivity would not be updated properly when the block turned itself off
- Fixed an issue where Atmospheric thruster blades would reset and stop spinning upon recolor/reskin
- Fixed an issue where block description could not be scrolled inside Radial menu with a controller
- Fixed an issue where braking (space) would not be possible when driving a rover through the Custom Turret Controller
- Fixed an issue where Circle/Orbit behavior would lose track of its target
- Fixed an issue where Cockpit control hints would not change with method of input (KB+M, controller)
- Fixed an issue where controller toolbar UI would still show values for previously visible pages
- Fixed an issue where corners of Laser Antenna block would react to sunlight by darkening
- Fixed an issue where Custom Turret Controller's terminal options would not (dis)appear reliably based on other settings
- Fixed an issue where distant voxel textures were not defined for some materials, causing empty spots at a distance (Pertam, Triton, asteroids)
- Fixed an issue where Emotion Controller would not display Online text on it's LCD when powered
- Fixed an issue where Emotion Controller would not register as Online if built in survival on a grid with a Battery as sole available power source
- Fixed an issue where Emotion Controller's Selected textures would duplicate when attempting to multi-select Available LCDs
- Fixed an issue where Enable idle movement terminal toggle would be be missing on DS
- Fixed an issue where Event Controller's Available Blocks list scroll bar would not adjust when using Search, hiding the results if previously scrolled down
- Fixed an issue where Event Controller's detailed info would not update when tracked block was removed from the list
- Fixed an issue where Freight boxes were not paintable once placed because of their interactive part covering the whole block, now only the lid is interactive
- Fixed an issue where incorrect voxel materials would be present on a pasted planet on Xbox
- Fixed an issue where Industrial Cockpit LCDs would appear black from the outside on lower graphics settings
- Fixed an issue where Landing gears and Hangar doors would show flickering textures (Z-fighting)
- Fixed an issue where Loop timer setting for a Sound block would get ignored on DS when the block was triggered by another block
- Fixed an issue where Missile flame animation would have a square shape
- Fixed an issue where movement input would stuck while controlling a turret on a vehicle
- Fixed an issue where Natural Gravity Changed event would report Event Controller detail info Input: value as zero whenever the Condition or slider were adjusted
- Fixed an issue where other blocks could be attached to Centered Panel blocks without actually touching them physically
- Fixed an issue where player was kicked from server for trying to paste a blueprint with a script which was running previously and already contained null values in the BP
- Fixed an issue where power usage would get misreported on DS when Autopilot is controlling the grid
- Fixed an issue where Replay tool would cause save file bloat in other subsequently loaded and resaved worlds (remove entire EntityReplayData element from your savefile if affected)
- Fixed an issue where setting piston maximum distance to 0 would show up in Event Controller detailed info as NaN
- Fixed an issue where sides of Warfare Battery block would contained stretched triangles
- Fixed an issue where Speedometer would not update when controlling grid through Custom Turret Controller
- Fixed an issue where terminal actions and controls would not generate when using a mod
- Fixed an issue where the caret in multiline texts would get more imprecise the longer the message
- Fixed an issue where the Ship drill block's drill head would reset its position upon recolor/reskin
- Fixed an issue where two dialogs would be present, overlapping each other when joining a server and downloading mods (now only one is present at a time)
- Fixed an issue where UV textures were stretched on the Large Gate block
- Fixed an issue where Voice chat of Player A would be transmitted over enemy Player B's antenna. Enemy antennas now cannot be used for Voice transmission
- Fixed an issue where Voice chat of Player A would not be transmitted over Neutral antenna. Neutral antennas are now usable by all for Voice transmission
- Fixed an issue where Voice chat of Player A would not be transmitted over Player A's antenna to enemy Player B. Friendly antennas can now be used to broadcast your Voice transmission to all in range
- Fixed an issue where voxel materials would not unload properly when changing between Quality settings, causing incorrect materials to appear
- Fixed an issue where voxel quality would get stuck on low when loading a planet world after a space world
- Fixed an issue where Warfare Ion Thruster would not mirror correctly when using mirror mode placement
- Fixed an issue where waypoint actions would trigger even when the waypoint was skipped (for example when unreachable)
Support Site Fixes
- Fixed a crash when AI Recorder executes Jump drive Jump action at waypoint without character present. Jump action is now not available to AI
- Fixed an issue where a drone would crash into other grids even with Collision Avoidance enabled
- Fixed an issue where a drone would hesitate to fire at a static grid
- Fixed an issue where a Turret on a subgrid would not aim in the same direction after being rewelded from construction stage
- Fixed an issue where a world would get corrupted when Emotion Controller displayed Emotes onto not yet initialized LCDs at time of save
- Fixed an issue where a world would get corrupted when saving after destroying a pirate base antenna/beacon
- Fixed an issue where Access Panels were not colorable
- Fixed an issue where achievements tied to the Never Surrender scenario waves were awarded at slightly incorrect wave numbers
- Fixed an issue where AI blocks would not target non-player characters (Saberoids and Wolves)
- Fixed an issue where AI Recorder waypoints would get renamed when Reverse Order action happened
- Fixed an issue where Air Vent Fan would stop spinning after being rewelded
- Fixed an issue where Audio emitter pool would not get cleaned up properly, resulting in incorrect sounds being played at times
- Fixed an issue where Autocanons on a subgrid would appear to be shooting only from one spot after recoloring
- Fixed an issue where Custom Turret Controller Always aim at sun would not appear when reference Camera is selected earlier than rotor/hinge
- Fixed an issue where Custom Turret Controller turrets would not fire until regular Turret was present on the grid
- Fixed an issue where Dead Drop Arena would not start and all ships would explode due to missing ownership setting
- Fixed an issue where Event Controller Connector is ready to lock event would not trigger when false
- Fixed an issue where Heat Vent power dependency would freeze the game
- Fixed an issue where icons for blocks without the desired grid size of a variant would show up. Now it shows up as N/A when not available in that size
- Fixed an issue where it would not be possible to directly control turrets while also controlling the grid remotely
- Fixed an issue where it would not be possible to walk through a Willis Duct Ramp block with mag boots
- Fixed an issue where Left and Right small grid 3x3 Offroad wheels had inconsistent dimensions of bounding boxes between each other
- Fixed an issue where MyDataReceiver.UpdateBroadcastersInRange was allocating excess memory
- Fixed an issue where MyDefinitionId.ToString was not as optimized as it could be
- Fixed an issue where MyLargeTurretTargettingSystem was allocating excess memory
- Fixed an issue where O2/H2 Generator would fill/not fill bottles if they were not in specific order in the inventory
- Fixed an issue where Ore Detector block range slider would reset on a DS after leaving and coming back into sync range
- Fixed an issue where Pipeworks blocks and Sci-fi Interior walls would not mirror correctly when using mirror mode placement
- Fixed an issue where Saberoid inventory would not have a set limit
- Fixed an issue where searching for Thrusters by direction in a terminal would fail
- Fixed an issue where Searchlight would not track the target smoothly in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where Sensor block would inaccurately detect characters sitting in cockpits (same grid/other grid, ship/station)
- Fixed an issue where Sensors would not be able to accurately detect planet voxels
- Fixed an issue where Sensors would not detect a character in a cockpit specifically on planets
- Fixed an issue where Spotlight radius value was not correctly synchronized to others through the server
- Fixed an issue where subgrids would begin to float away when adding/removing blocks to a grid with a lot of subgrids
- Fixed an issue where the first item from an inventory could not be thrown out when using a controller
- Fixed an issue where thruster sound would not stop playing when converting a ship to a station
- Fixed an issue where turrets would not focus target grids which were connected mechanically to other grids
- Fixed an issue where voxel collisions would disappear at certain spots of a planet after save and reload
- Fixed an issue where worlds could not be saved when there were changes to boulders with long names as path name would be too long
