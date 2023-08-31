 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Engineers update for 31 August 2023

Space Engineers: Warfare Evolution & Decorative Pack #3

Share · View all patches · Build 12060604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello, Engineers!

It's an exciting moment as we introduce you to the latest evolution in the world of Space Engineers - the Warfare Evolution update. Our first update that is released simultaneously on 3 different platforms - Steam, Xbox and now also on PlayStation!

Among the highlights of this free update is the experimental PvP Scenario: Space Standoff, setting the stage for epic confrontations that will test your strategic prowess and combat skills. But that's not all - brace for sweeping Performance, AI and Combat Improvements and Quality of Life (QOL) tweaks that will enhance your overall gameplay experience.

This new PVP scenario will not only provide a new way to experience Space Engineers, but will change and evolve over time as a permanent addition to our Keen hosted, and Community run, Dedicated servers.

Apart of this free update we are also unveiling the Decorative Pack #3. We're thrilled to present 60+ new decorative blocks that will empower your creativity and allow you to bring unique aesthetics to your creations.

Features

  • New PvP Scenario: Space Standoff

  • Performance Improvements: Up-to 60% performance improvements for the large worlds, faster grid updates and better memory usage in the critical steps

  • AI Improvements

    • AI Defensive (Combat), Flee Away From Target feature
    • Event Controller Logic: Added functionality to make proper AND/OR gate (AI Guide)
    • General AI targeting behavior improvements

  • Improved Projectile Ricochets

  • QOL Improvements

    • Third Person Camera improvement for Grids
    • Wheel Suspension Block exclusive area improvements
    • Improved Sensor detection of Voxels
    • Assembler Categories
    • Improved tooltips/UX on Spawn Menu
    • New Content Notifications

Added new Blocks - Base Game

  • Round Armor Panels

    • Light Armor panel Round - S + L grid
    • Light Armor panel Round Corner - S + L grid
    • Heavy Armor panel Round - S + L grid
    • Heavy Armor panel Round Corner - S + L grid

  • Short Wheel Suspensions

    • Short Wheel Suspension 1x1 Right/Left - S + L grid
    • Short Wheel Suspension 2x2 Right/Left - S + L grid
    • Short Wheel Suspension 3x3 Right/Left - S + L grid
    • Short Wheel Suspension 5x5 Right/Left - S + L grid

  • Flat Atmospheric Thrusters

    • Flat Atmospheric Thruster - S + L grid
    • Large Flat Atmospheric Thruster - S + L grid
    • Flat Atmospheric Thruster D Shape - S + L grid
    • Large Flat Atmospheric Thruster D Shape - S + L grid

  • Control Panel Pedestal - S + L grid

  • Button Panel Pedestal - S + L grid

  • AI Warning Signs

    • Warning Sign Arrow - S + L grid
    • Warning Sign Grid AI - S + L grid
    • Warning Sign AI Powered - S + L grid
    • Warning Sign Memetic Badger 1- S + L grid
    • Warning Sign Memetic Badger 2 - S + L grid
    • Warning Sign GoodAI - S + L grid

Additions to existing DLCs

  • Short Offroad Wheel Suspension (added to Wasteland Pack)

    • Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 1x1 Right/Left - S + L grid
    • Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 2x2 Right/Left - S + L grid
    • Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 3x3 Right/Left - S + L grid
    • Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 5x5 Right/Left - S + L grid

Decorative Pack #3

  • Warworn Armor skin

  • Cab Cockpit - S grid

  • Twin-blade Wind Turbine - L grid

  • Colorable Solar Panels

    • Colorable Solar Panel - S + L grid
    • Colorable Solar Panel Slope Left - S + L grid
    • Colorable Solar Panel Slope Right - S + L grid

  • LCD Panels

    • Holo LCD - S + L grid
    • Inset LCD panel - S + L grid
    • Sloped LCD panel - S + L grid
    • Curved LCD panel - S + L grid

  • Round Beacon - S + L grid

  • Inset Blocks

    • Inset Couch - L grid
    • Inset Bed - L grid
    • Inset Button Panel - L grid
    • Entertainment Corner - L grid
    • Inset Bookshelf - L grid
    • Inset Aquarium - L grid
    • Inset Kitchen - L grid
    • Inset Cryo Room - L grid
    • Corner Medical Room - L grid
    • Half Bed - L grid
    • Half Bed Open - L grid

  • Scaffold Set

    • Scaffold Block - S + L grid
    • Scaffold Block Slope - S + L grid
    • Scaffold Block Corner - S + L grid
    • Half Scaffold Block - S + L grid
    • Walkable Scaffold Block - L grid
    • Walkable Scaffold Block Corner - L grid
    • Walkable Scaffold Block Corner Inv. - L grid
    • Walkable Half Scaffold Block - L grid
    • Scaffold Block Ladder - L grid

  • Crates & Barrels

    • Barrel - S + L grid
    • Explosive Barrel - S + L grid
    • Three Barrels - L grid
    • Stacked Barrels - L grid
    • Cargo Crate - L grid

Official Blueprints

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed a crash when removing an offensive block and placing a different block mid combat
  • Fixed a crash when repeatedly trying to join a modded lobby without consenting to mod.io on Xbox
  • Fixed a crash when the Customize character UI got into invalid state where multiple skins were selected at the same time
  • Fixed an issue where "Always aim at sun" Custom Turret Controller setting would get ignored after server restart
  • Fixed an issue where 1st person camera would be forced when 3rd person camera was in position occluded by a block/grid space, but not actually occluded by a model
  • Fixed an issue where 5x5 wheel suspensions would detach upon grid update because of missing mountpoints on the sides
  • Fixed an issue where a drone would continue fleeing even after changing "Flee trigger" from Always to Never
  • Fixed an issue where a drone would miss the target with Target Prediction mode enabled
  • Fixed an issue where a drone would not "Follow home" if originally created within min/max distance of said home and repasted outside of that distance
  • Fixed an issue where a World could not be saved if the name of the save contained space at the end
  • Fixed an issue where Admin Screen Entity List section would always show your own character instead of the one selected
  • Fixed an issue where Advanced Controller Help screen section would show incorrect controls for adjusting Spectator Speed
  • Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's detailed info would not update on a DS
  • Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's flee behavior would get disrupted because it failed to load a list of saved GPSes
  • Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's Flee behavior would not dynamically react to Flee waypoint slider adjustment
  • Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's flee waypoint would not match the size set by the Flee waypoint slider
  • Fixed an issue where AI Move - Flight block stopped Autopilot when Offensive Block's Circle/Orbit behavior was disabled
  • Fixed an issue where AI Offensive (Combat) block would keep trying to fire it's assigned weapons even when AI Move block was disabled and grid could no longer aim
  • Fixed an issue where AI Offensive (Combat) block's Hit and Run nominal weapon selection would not be determined by same facing as active Flight block facing
  • Fixed an issue where AI Offensive (Combat) would show errors for weapons on sub-grids not facing in forward direction
  • Fixed an issue where AI Task - Basic block's detailed info would not update when Follow Me behavior stopped due to character death
  • Fixed an issue where an Emotion Controller in a damaged status would still continue displaying emotes
  • Fixed an issue where an Event Controller emissivity would not be updated properly when the block turned itself off
  • Fixed an issue where Atmospheric thruster blades would reset and stop spinning upon recolor/reskin
  • Fixed an issue where block description could not be scrolled inside Radial menu with a controller
  • Fixed an issue where braking (space) would not be possible when driving a rover through the Custom Turret Controller
  • Fixed an issue where Circle/Orbit behavior would lose track of its target
  • Fixed an issue where Cockpit control hints would not change with method of input (KB+M, controller)
  • Fixed an issue where controller toolbar UI would still show values for previously visible pages
  • Fixed an issue where corners of Laser Antenna block would react to sunlight by darkening
  • Fixed an issue where Custom Turret Controller's terminal options would not (dis)appear reliably based on other settings
  • Fixed an issue where distant voxel textures were not defined for some materials, causing empty spots at a distance (Pertam, Triton, asteroids)
  • Fixed an issue where Emotion Controller would not display Online text on it's LCD when powered
  • Fixed an issue where Emotion Controller would not register as Online if built in survival on a grid with a Battery as sole available power source
  • Fixed an issue where Emotion Controller's Selected textures would duplicate when attempting to multi-select Available LCDs
  • Fixed an issue where Enable idle movement terminal toggle would be be missing on DS
  • Fixed an issue where Event Controller's Available Blocks list scroll bar would not adjust when using Search, hiding the results if previously scrolled down
  • Fixed an issue where Event Controller's detailed info would not update when tracked block was removed from the list
  • Fixed an issue where Freight boxes were not paintable once placed because of their interactive part covering the whole block, now only the lid is interactive
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect voxel materials would be present on a pasted planet on Xbox
  • Fixed an issue where Industrial Cockpit LCDs would appear black from the outside on lower graphics settings
  • Fixed an issue where Landing gears and Hangar doors would show flickering textures (Z-fighting)
  • Fixed an issue where Loop timer setting for a Sound block would get ignored on DS when the block was triggered by another block
  • Fixed an issue where Missile flame animation would have a square shape
  • Fixed an issue where movement input would stuck while controlling a turret on a vehicle
  • Fixed an issue where Natural Gravity Changed event would report Event Controller detail info Input: value as zero whenever the Condition or slider were adjusted
  • Fixed an issue where other blocks could be attached to Centered Panel blocks without actually touching them physically
  • Fixed an issue where player was kicked from server for trying to paste a blueprint with a script which was running previously and already contained null values in the BP
  • Fixed an issue where power usage would get misreported on DS when Autopilot is controlling the grid
  • Fixed an issue where Replay tool would cause save file bloat in other subsequently loaded and resaved worlds (remove entire EntityReplayData element from your savefile if affected)
  • Fixed an issue where setting piston maximum distance to 0 would show up in Event Controller detailed info as NaN
  • Fixed an issue where sides of Warfare Battery block would contained stretched triangles
  • Fixed an issue where Speedometer would not update when controlling grid through Custom Turret Controller
  • Fixed an issue where terminal actions and controls would not generate when using a mod
  • Fixed an issue where the caret in multiline texts would get more imprecise the longer the message
  • Fixed an issue where the Ship drill block's drill head would reset its position upon recolor/reskin
  • Fixed an issue where two dialogs would be present, overlapping each other when joining a server and downloading mods (now only one is present at a time)
  • Fixed an issue where UV textures were stretched on the Large Gate block
  • Fixed an issue where Voice chat of Player A would be transmitted over enemy Player B's antenna. Enemy antennas now cannot be used for Voice transmission
  • Fixed an issue where Voice chat of Player A would not be transmitted over Neutral antenna. Neutral antennas are now usable by all for Voice transmission
  • Fixed an issue where Voice chat of Player A would not be transmitted over Player A's antenna to enemy Player B. Friendly antennas can now be used to broadcast your Voice transmission to all in range
  • Fixed an issue where voxel materials would not unload properly when changing between Quality settings, causing incorrect materials to appear
  • Fixed an issue where voxel quality would get stuck on low when loading a planet world after a space world
  • Fixed an issue where Warfare Ion Thruster would not mirror correctly when using mirror mode placement
  • Fixed an issue where waypoint actions would trigger even when the waypoint was skipped (for example when unreachable)

Support Site Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when AI Recorder executes Jump drive Jump action at waypoint without character present. Jump action is now not available to AI
  • Fixed an issue where a drone would crash into other grids even with Collision Avoidance enabled
  • Fixed an issue where a drone would hesitate to fire at a static grid
  • Fixed an issue where a Turret on a subgrid would not aim in the same direction after being rewelded from construction stage
  • Fixed an issue where a world would get corrupted when Emotion Controller displayed Emotes onto not yet initialized LCDs at time of save
  • Fixed an issue where a world would get corrupted when saving after destroying a pirate base antenna/beacon
  • Fixed an issue where Access Panels were not colorable
  • Fixed an issue where achievements tied to the Never Surrender scenario waves were awarded at slightly incorrect wave numbers
  • Fixed an issue where AI blocks would not target non-player characters (Saberoids and Wolves)
  • Fixed an issue where AI Recorder waypoints would get renamed when Reverse Order action happened
  • Fixed an issue where Air Vent Fan would stop spinning after being rewelded
  • Fixed an issue where Audio emitter pool would not get cleaned up properly, resulting in incorrect sounds being played at times
  • Fixed an issue where Autocanons on a subgrid would appear to be shooting only from one spot after recoloring
  • Fixed an issue where Custom Turret Controller Always aim at sun would not appear when reference Camera is selected earlier than rotor/hinge
  • Fixed an issue where Custom Turret Controller turrets would not fire until regular Turret was present on the grid
  • Fixed an issue where Dead Drop Arena would not start and all ships would explode due to missing ownership setting
  • Fixed an issue where Event Controller Connector is ready to lock event would not trigger when false
  • Fixed an issue where Heat Vent power dependency would freeze the game
  • Fixed an issue where icons for blocks without the desired grid size of a variant would show up. Now it shows up as N/A when not available in that size
  • Fixed an issue where it would not be possible to directly control turrets while also controlling the grid remotely
  • Fixed an issue where it would not be possible to walk through a Willis Duct Ramp block with mag boots
  • Fixed an issue where Left and Right small grid 3x3 Offroad wheels had inconsistent dimensions of bounding boxes between each other
  • Fixed an issue where MyDataReceiver.UpdateBroadcastersInRange was allocating excess memory
  • Fixed an issue where MyDefinitionId.ToString was not as optimized as it could be
  • Fixed an issue where MyLargeTurretTargettingSystem was allocating excess memory
  • Fixed an issue where O2/H2 Generator would fill/not fill bottles if they were not in specific order in the inventory
  • Fixed an issue where Ore Detector block range slider would reset on a DS after leaving and coming back into sync range
  • Fixed an issue where Pipeworks blocks and Sci-fi Interior walls would not mirror correctly when using mirror mode placement
  • Fixed an issue where Saberoid inventory would not have a set limit
  • Fixed an issue where searching for Thrusters by direction in a terminal would fail
  • Fixed an issue where Searchlight would not track the target smoothly in multiplayer
  • Fixed an issue where Sensor block would inaccurately detect characters sitting in cockpits (same grid/other grid, ship/station)
  • Fixed an issue where Sensors would not be able to accurately detect planet voxels
  • Fixed an issue where Sensors would not detect a character in a cockpit specifically on planets
  • Fixed an issue where Spotlight radius value was not correctly synchronized to others through the server
  • Fixed an issue where subgrids would begin to float away when adding/removing blocks to a grid with a lot of subgrids
  • Fixed an issue where the first item from an inventory could not be thrown out when using a controller
  • Fixed an issue where thruster sound would not stop playing when converting a ship to a station
  • Fixed an issue where turrets would not focus target grids which were connected mechanically to other grids
  • Fixed an issue where voxel collisions would disappear at certain spots of a planet after save and reload
  • Fixed an issue where worlds could not be saved when there were changes to boulders with long names as path name would be too long

Changed files in this update

Space Engineers Content Depot 244851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link