Space Engineers: Warfare Evolution & Decorative Pack #3



Hello, Engineers!

It's an exciting moment as we introduce you to the latest evolution in the world of Space Engineers - the Warfare Evolution update. Our first update that is released simultaneously on 3 different platforms - Steam, Xbox and now also on PlayStation!

Among the highlights of this free update is the experimental PvP Scenario: Space Standoff, setting the stage for epic confrontations that will test your strategic prowess and combat skills. But that's not all - brace for sweeping Performance, AI and Combat Improvements and Quality of Life (QOL) tweaks that will enhance your overall gameplay experience.

This new PVP scenario will not only provide a new way to experience Space Engineers, but will change and evolve over time as a permanent addition to our Keen hosted, and Community run, Dedicated servers.

Apart of this free update we are also unveiling the Decorative Pack #3. We're thrilled to present 60+ new decorative blocks that will empower your creativity and allow you to bring unique aesthetics to your creations.

Features

New PvP Scenario: Space Standoff

Performance Improvements: Up-to 60% performance improvements for the large worlds, faster grid updates and better memory usage in the critical steps

AI Improvements AI Defensive (Combat), Flee Away From Target feature Event Controller Logic: Added functionality to make proper AND/OR gate (AI Guide) General AI targeting behavior improvements

Improved Projectile Ricochets

QOL Improvements Third Person Camera improvement for Grids Wheel Suspension Block exclusive area improvements Improved Sensor detection of Voxels Assembler Categories Improved tooltips/UX on Spawn Menu New Content Notifications



Added new Blocks - Base Game

Round Armor Panels Light Armor panel Round - S + L grid Light Armor panel Round Corner - S + L grid Heavy Armor panel Round - S + L grid Heavy Armor panel Round Corner - S + L grid

Short Wheel Suspensions Short Wheel Suspension 1x1 Right/Left - S + L grid Short Wheel Suspension 2x2 Right/Left - S + L grid Short Wheel Suspension 3x3 Right/Left - S + L grid Short Wheel Suspension 5x5 Right/Left - S + L grid

Flat Atmospheric Thrusters Flat Atmospheric Thruster - S + L grid Large Flat Atmospheric Thruster - S + L grid Flat Atmospheric Thruster D Shape - S + L grid Large Flat Atmospheric Thruster D Shape - S + L grid

Control Panel Pedestal - S + L grid

Button Panel Pedestal - S + L grid

AI Warning Signs Warning Sign Arrow - S + L grid Warning Sign Grid AI - S + L grid Warning Sign AI Powered - S + L grid Warning Sign Memetic Badger 1- S + L grid Warning Sign Memetic Badger 2 - S + L grid Warning Sign GoodAI - S + L grid



Additions to existing DLCs

Short Offroad Wheel Suspension (added to Wasteland Pack) Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 1x1 Right/Left - S + L grid Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 2x2 Right/Left - S + L grid Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 3x3 Right/Left - S + L grid Offroad Short Wheel Suspension 5x5 Right/Left - S + L grid



Decorative Pack #3

Warworn Armor skin

Cab Cockpit - S grid

Twin-blade Wind Turbine - L grid

Colorable Solar Panels Colorable Solar Panel - S + L grid Colorable Solar Panel Slope Left - S + L grid Colorable Solar Panel Slope Right - S + L grid

LCD Panels Holo LCD - S + L grid Inset LCD panel - S + L grid Sloped LCD panel - S + L grid Curved LCD panel - S + L grid

Round Beacon - S + L grid

Inset Blocks Inset Couch - L grid Inset Bed - L grid Inset Button Panel - L grid Entertainment Corner - L grid Inset Bookshelf - L grid Inset Aquarium - L grid Inset Kitchen - L grid Inset Cryo Room - L grid Corner Medical Room - L grid Half Bed - L grid Half Bed Open - L grid

Scaffold Set Scaffold Block - S + L grid Scaffold Block Slope - S + L grid Scaffold Block Corner - S + L grid Half Scaffold Block - S + L grid Walkable Scaffold Block - L grid Walkable Scaffold Block Corner - L grid Walkable Scaffold Block Corner Inv. - L grid Walkable Half Scaffold Block - L grid Scaffold Block Ladder - L grid

Crates & Barrels Barrel - S + L grid Explosive Barrel - S + L grid Three Barrels - L grid Stacked Barrels - L grid Cargo Crate - L grid



Official Blueprints

Fixes & Improvements

Fixed a crash when removing an offensive block and placing a different block mid combat

Fixed a crash when repeatedly trying to join a modded lobby without consenting to mod.io on Xbox

Fixed a crash when the Customize character UI got into invalid state where multiple skins were selected at the same time

Fixed an issue where "Always aim at sun" Custom Turret Controller setting would get ignored after server restart

Fixed an issue where 1st person camera would be forced when 3rd person camera was in position occluded by a block/grid space, but not actually occluded by a model

Fixed an issue where 5x5 wheel suspensions would detach upon grid update because of missing mountpoints on the sides

Fixed an issue where a drone would continue fleeing even after changing "Flee trigger" from Always to Never

Fixed an issue where a drone would miss the target with Target Prediction mode enabled

Fixed an issue where a drone would not "Follow home" if originally created within min/max distance of said home and repasted outside of that distance

Fixed an issue where a World could not be saved if the name of the save contained space at the end

Fixed an issue where Admin Screen Entity List section would always show your own character instead of the one selected

Fixed an issue where Advanced Controller Help screen section would show incorrect controls for adjusting Spectator Speed

Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's detailed info would not update on a DS

Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's flee behavior would get disrupted because it failed to load a list of saved GPSes

Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's Flee behavior would not dynamically react to Flee waypoint slider adjustment

Fixed an issue where AI Defensive (Combat) block's flee waypoint would not match the size set by the Flee waypoint slider

Fixed an issue where AI Move - Flight block stopped Autopilot when Offensive Block's Circle/Orbit behavior was disabled

Fixed an issue where AI Offensive (Combat) block would keep trying to fire it's assigned weapons even when AI Move block was disabled and grid could no longer aim

Fixed an issue where AI Offensive (Combat) block's Hit and Run nominal weapon selection would not be determined by same facing as active Flight block facing

Fixed an issue where AI Offensive (Combat) would show errors for weapons on sub-grids not facing in forward direction

Fixed an issue where AI Task - Basic block's detailed info would not update when Follow Me behavior stopped due to character death

Fixed an issue where an Emotion Controller in a damaged status would still continue displaying emotes

Fixed an issue where an Event Controller emissivity would not be updated properly when the block turned itself off

Fixed an issue where Atmospheric thruster blades would reset and stop spinning upon recolor/reskin

Fixed an issue where block description could not be scrolled inside Radial menu with a controller

Fixed an issue where braking (space) would not be possible when driving a rover through the Custom Turret Controller

Fixed an issue where Circle/Orbit behavior would lose track of its target

Fixed an issue where Cockpit control hints would not change with method of input (KB+M, controller)

Fixed an issue where controller toolbar UI would still show values for previously visible pages

Fixed an issue where corners of Laser Antenna block would react to sunlight by darkening

Fixed an issue where Custom Turret Controller's terminal options would not (dis)appear reliably based on other settings

Fixed an issue where distant voxel textures were not defined for some materials, causing empty spots at a distance (Pertam, Triton, asteroids)

Fixed an issue where Emotion Controller would not display Online text on it's LCD when powered

Fixed an issue where Emotion Controller would not register as Online if built in survival on a grid with a Battery as sole available power source

Fixed an issue where Emotion Controller's Selected textures would duplicate when attempting to multi-select Available LCDs

Fixed an issue where Enable idle movement terminal toggle would be be missing on DS

Fixed an issue where Event Controller's Available Blocks list scroll bar would not adjust when using Search, hiding the results if previously scrolled down

Fixed an issue where Event Controller's detailed info would not update when tracked block was removed from the list

Fixed an issue where Freight boxes were not paintable once placed because of their interactive part covering the whole block, now only the lid is interactive

Fixed an issue where incorrect voxel materials would be present on a pasted planet on Xbox

Fixed an issue where Industrial Cockpit LCDs would appear black from the outside on lower graphics settings

Fixed an issue where Landing gears and Hangar doors would show flickering textures (Z-fighting)

Fixed an issue where Loop timer setting for a Sound block would get ignored on DS when the block was triggered by another block

Fixed an issue where Missile flame animation would have a square shape

Fixed an issue where movement input would stuck while controlling a turret on a vehicle

Fixed an issue where Natural Gravity Changed event would report Event Controller detail info Input: value as zero whenever the Condition or slider were adjusted

Fixed an issue where other blocks could be attached to Centered Panel blocks without actually touching them physically

Fixed an issue where player was kicked from server for trying to paste a blueprint with a script which was running previously and already contained null values in the BP

Fixed an issue where power usage would get misreported on DS when Autopilot is controlling the grid

Fixed an issue where Replay tool would cause save file bloat in other subsequently loaded and resaved worlds (remove entire EntityReplayData element from your savefile if affected)

Fixed an issue where setting piston maximum distance to 0 would show up in Event Controller detailed info as NaN

Fixed an issue where sides of Warfare Battery block would contained stretched triangles

Fixed an issue where Speedometer would not update when controlling grid through Custom Turret Controller

Fixed an issue where terminal actions and controls would not generate when using a mod

Fixed an issue where the caret in multiline texts would get more imprecise the longer the message

Fixed an issue where the Ship drill block's drill head would reset its position upon recolor/reskin

Fixed an issue where two dialogs would be present, overlapping each other when joining a server and downloading mods (now only one is present at a time)

Fixed an issue where UV textures were stretched on the Large Gate block

Fixed an issue where Voice chat of Player A would be transmitted over enemy Player B's antenna. Enemy antennas now cannot be used for Voice transmission

Fixed an issue where Voice chat of Player A would not be transmitted over Neutral antenna. Neutral antennas are now usable by all for Voice transmission

Fixed an issue where Voice chat of Player A would not be transmitted over Player A's antenna to enemy Player B. Friendly antennas can now be used to broadcast your Voice transmission to all in range

Fixed an issue where voxel materials would not unload properly when changing between Quality settings, causing incorrect materials to appear

Fixed an issue where voxel quality would get stuck on low when loading a planet world after a space world

Fixed an issue where Warfare Ion Thruster would not mirror correctly when using mirror mode placement

Fixed an issue where waypoint actions would trigger even when the waypoint was skipped (for example when unreachable)

