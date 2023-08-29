Attempting a fix for opening cutscene issues.
Thanks for your patience.
SWOLLEN TO BURSTING UNTIL I AM DISAPPEARING ON PURPOSE update for 29 August 2023
Launch patch 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Attempting a fix for opening cutscene issues.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2411592
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update