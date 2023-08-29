Update 0.9 Patchnote - Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12060425 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 15:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Artifacts

Cursed belt nerf

No longer affected by health regen multiplier

Health regen reduced from 3% to 2% of max life

Max Health loss reduced from 50% to 30%

No longer affected by health regen multiplier Health regen reduced from 3% to 2% of max life Max Health loss reduced from 50% to 30% Saint's Shinbone nerf

Heal 15% of your health instead of 100%

Heal 15% of your health instead of 100% Collection book nerf

Damage per card decrease from 2% to 1%

New Artifacts

Saint's Pelvis

heal 30% of your health at the end of a stage

heal 30% of your health at the end of a stage Commoner's guidebook

each tainted card level increases your max health and health regen by 2%

each tainted card level increases your max health and health regen by 2% Rozegold's Circlet

If you are at max health, Increase your damage by 50% and defence piercing by 100% and projectile lifetime by 75%

If you are at max health, Increase your damage by 50% and defence piercing by 100% and projectile lifetime by 75% Spirit's Water

Cleanse your debuffs every 15 sec

Cleanse your debuffs every 15 sec Challenger's armband

Elite stage are twice more likely to appear

Elite stage are twice more likely to appear Challenger's amulet

increases card quality during elite stage

increases card quality during elite stage Jaald's potion

Gain a 300% damage bonus, Lose 15% per stage down to 0%

Gain a 300% damage bonus, Lose 15% per stage down to 0% Companion mimic

Increase your current gold by 5% of its value at the end of a stage (Bans Midas's sword for my own sanity)

Increase your current gold by 5% of its value at the end of a stage (Bans Midas's sword for my own sanity) Pouch of greed

Randomly level-up 10 cards on pick-up

If no cards are available to be leveled-up, it'll simply halve the missing card level-up as a card selection

Randomly level-up 10 cards on pick-up If no cards are available to be leveled-up, it'll simply halve the missing card level-up as a card selection Training's dummy

Raise your max health damage by 1% at the end of each stage

Raise your max health damage by 1% at the end of each stage Leaping boots

In Stage selection, lets you select ahead to the level after the next one.

In Stage selection, lets you select ahead to the level after the next one. Stone Hearth

Increases Max Health by 500%

Increases Damage by 25%

Reduces Health Regen by 90%

Reduces Food healing by 50%

Increases Max Health by 500% Increases Damage by 25% Reduces Health Regen by 90% Reduces Food healing by 50% Voltstrike Gauntlet

When you dash, you gain "volt-charge" buff for 10 sec

Having the "volt-charge" buff increases your damage by 15% (don't stack)

Upon accumulating 5 volt charges, they get consumed and you gain a "Voltstrike" buff for your attack speed, damage and critical chance for 15 sec.

You cannot gain volt charge while "Voltstrike" is active

When you dash, you gain "volt-charge" buff for 10 sec Having the "volt-charge" buff increases your damage by 15% (don't stack) Upon accumulating 5 volt charges, they get consumed and you gain a "Voltstrike" buff for your attack speed, damage and critical chance for 15 sec. You cannot gain volt charge while "Voltstrike" is active Town Hall Registry

For each banned card, Increases your base damage by 0.25 and your base critical chance by 1%

Talents

Greatly Reduced Mastery requirements for Tier 2 and Tier 3 God stones

Greatly Reduced Mastery requirements for Lunar Inferno

Reduced Mastery requirements for Level 3 and 4 weapon talents

Nerf to Desynchronized Heart Talent

Reduced the effect from 400% (+ 200% per level) to 300% (+50% per level)

Reduced the effect from 400% (+ 200% per level) to 300% (+50% per level) Reduced Sola's themed stone talents, exp gain

Sun stone: from 2.5% + 2.5% per level to 5% + 1% per level

Solar Stone: from 25% + 5% per level to 15% + 2% per level

Stelar Stone: from 45% + 5% per level to 25% + 2.5% per level

Sun stone: from 2.5% + 2.5% per level to 5% + 1% per level Solar Stone: from 25% + 5% per level to 15% + 2% per level Stelar Stone: from 45% + 5% per level to 25% + 2.5% per level Buff bow talent

Increased volley count from 2+1 per level to 8 + 3 per level

Increased volley count from 2+1 per level to 8 + 3 per level Crossbow's talent tweak

Instead of shooting 1 bolt at a time, it shoots a number of arrows equal to the ability level

This also means the ability duration is shorter

Increased the number of arrow shot

Instead of shooting 1 bolt at a time, it shoots a number of arrows equal to the ability level This also means the ability duration is shorter Increased the number of arrow shot Reworked Throwing knife active talent

When used, Instantantly replenishes dash charges

Also grants a bonus dash charge for a set duration and Reduces dash recharge delay

When used, Instantantly replenishes dash charges Also grants a bonus dash charge for a set duration and Reduces dash recharge delay Gunslinger now has a proper active talent: Ammo belt

Increases attack speed by 100%

Increases damage by 50%

Reduces Ammo cost by 90%

Pick-up

Dash potion drop-chance from crate greatly reduced during anachronistic

New Pick-up

Fire Wine

Increases your damage by 25% for 10 sec

Increases your damage by 25% for 10 sec Swift Elixir

Increases your Move Speed by 20% for 10 sec

Increases your Move Speed by 20% for 10 sec Haste-strike Serum

Increases your Attack Speed by 50% for 20 sec

Increases your Attack Speed by 50% for 20 sec Immortality Shard

Become immune to damage for 10 sec

Become immune to damage for 10 sec Critstrike Infusion

Increases your Critical Chance by 100% for 15sec

Increases your Critical Chance by 100% for 15sec Artificer's potion

Enemies explode on death, dealing 20% of their max life in a 5m radius around them to other enemies

Explosions dont happen if it's caused by artificer's potion explosion (for performance reasons)

lasts for 15 sec

Events

Villager event tweaking

Killing villagers now nets better rewards

Saving them is only possible if your corruption is less than 20

Saving villagers always gives the commoner's guide if you don't already have it

Killing them is only possible if your corruption is over 5

Killing them always give the pouch of greed if you don't already have it

New Events

Gambling Den - You can gamble a part of your gold, you have a 50% chance to lose it or double it!

Shrine of Order - Take the cumulated level of every card in a set rarity and combine them in a random card.

Shrine of Balance - Take the average level of every card and apply it to every card.

Shrine of Disorder - Randomly distribute the levels of your cards.

Shrine of Reconstruction - Completly reroll your whole build while keeping the same amount of cumulated levels for your cards.

New Challenges

C-rank challenge | Armor Ban

Start with "Silk Edge" and "Armor-Less", reduce your damage by 50%,You cannot level-up Silk Edge.

Banish conversion type cards | upon completion it unlocks "Silk Edge" card

Start with "Silk Edge" and "Armor-Less", reduce your damage by 50%,You cannot level-up Silk Edge. Banish conversion type cards | upon completion it unlocks "Silk Edge" card C-rank challenge | Fast-Pass

C-rank challenge | Shop-Keeper's Vacation end

Xp multiplier set at 0

Gold multiplier set at 300%

Corruption Multiplier set at 10%

Xp multiplier set at 0 Gold multiplier set at 300% Corruption Multiplier set at 10% C-rank challenge | Vild's Curse

Lose 5% of your max health after each stage

Lose 5% of your max health after each stage C-rank challenge | Risk of Storm

SoulShop

Soul-shop should now properly updates when unlocking upgrades (like anachronistic upgrades when unlocking anachronistic

Nerfed Base Damage multiplier upgrades

New Soul-Shop Upgrades

B-rank Upgrade | Hyper-Crit

Allows critical strikes to stack if you reach more than 100% crit chance

Allows for crits to stack up to x2

More upgrades will be added on to increase this further

Allows critical strikes to stack if you reach more than 100% crit chance Allows for crits to stack up to x2 More upgrades will be added on to increase this further B-rank Upgrade | Hyper-Crit Stack

Can increase Hyper-Crit stacking up to x4

Can increase Hyper-Crit stacking up to x4 B-rank Upgrade | Max Health every 5 Level

You gain 2/4/6/8/10 Base Max health every 5 levels completed

You gain 2/4/6/8/10 Base Max health every 5 levels completed B-rank Upgrade | Critical Chance

B-rank Upgrade | Defense Shredding

B-rank Upgrade | Dash Charge

B-rank Upgrade | Base damage multiplier

B-rank Upgrade | Overkill Experience Multiplier

Achievements

Reduced Death requirement for Death related achievements

Throwing knife now requires "Offensive dash"

This change is to prevent it from appearing in the first run as it can be a confusing weapon for new players

This change is to prevent it from appearing in the first run as it can be a confusing weapon for new players Cursed book now requires "Learning can become difficult"

Portal Shard now requires "Strange teleportation device"

Ouroboros now requires "Mastering death"

New Achievements

"Your Corruption make them stronger"

Reach 1 Corruption

Unlock Candle

"Am I wrong?"

Reach 5 Corruption

Unlock Flesh Armor

"This definetly look wrong"

Reach 20 Corruption

Unlock Blood Candle

"They are wrong"

Reach 100 Corruption

Unlock Cursed blade

"Dangerous line"

Reach 20 Purification

Unlock Holy Conversion

"Critical Overkill"

Reach 5000% critical damage

Unlock Hemokinesis

"Armor is a suggestion"

Reach 35 Defence piercing

Unlock Acid Coating

"Aerial superiority"

Reach 14 Move Speed

Unlock Black Wing

"Heavy Shield"

Have more than 80% of Damage Mitigation

Unlock Stalwart Shield

"Finish him!"

Have more than 1000% Critical Damage

Unlock Divine Smite

"Mistreated Armor"

Have more than 10 Defence Piercing

Unlock Armor polish

"Even the mind?!"

Have more than 15% Defence Shredding

Unlock Mind corruption

"Inconvenient Shield"

Have more than 250% Moon card Drop chance

Unlock Moon shield

"You no longer need your damage"

Have metal transmutation level 4 or more

Unlock Blunt Edge

"Kill the Elites"

Reach 50 damage or more

Unlock Revolution

"Bear-Shirt"

Reach 300 damage or more

Unlock Boiling Blood

"Reaching the limit of sword mastery"

Reach 1500 damage or more

Unlock Weapon Aura

"Balanced, as all things should be"

reach 99% Critical Chance or more

Unlock Balanced Assault

"Critical of critical"

Reach 101% Critical Chance or more

Unlock Persistance

"Slowly but surely"

Reach 35% Defence Shredding

Unlock Corrosion

"Stabing"

Reach 100 Defence Piercing

Unlock Blacksmith's insight

"Evil thrust"

Reach 666 Defence Piercing

Unlock Unholy Aura

"What are you doing ?!"

Have less than 0.2 damage

Unlock Jaald potion

"AntiHero"

Kill villagers

Unlock Pouch of Greed

"Commoner's Hero"

Save villagers

Unlock Commoner's guidebook

"Shop-Keeper best's friend"

Gamble and gain more than 50K gold in a single gambling event

Unlock Mimic Companion

"Practice to improve"

Get Practice soul-card up to level 30

Unlock Training Dummy

"Giant's Steps"

Finish C-rank mode in less than 45 minutes (IG Time)

Unlock Leaping boots

"Slower"

Reach 200% projectile speed

Unlock SubSonic

"Offensive dash"

Have Spear level 1

Unlock Throwing knife

"Learning can become difficult"

Have 80% or less Experience multiplier

Unlock Cursed book

"Strange teleportation device"

Kill C-rank Goblin Shaman

Unlock Cursed book

"Proper summoning power!"

Kill C-rank Worm Boss

Unlock Ouroboros Necklace

"Volting-up"

Require Thunder spirit level 5

Unlock Voltstrike gauntlet

"Shoo!"

Banish a card

Unlock Town Hall Registry

"Duality"

Complete SnuffHead's favorite using duelist

Unlock Love&Hate

"Mastering death"

Kill C-rank Necromancer

Unlock Summoner

"Vild's thanks"

Complete Vild Curse

Unlock C-rank Soul-shop Upgrade: Max Health every 5 Level

"Armor is an illusion"

Complete "Armor Ban" challenge

Unlock Silk Edge

"Overtake the queue"

Complete Fast-Pass challenge

Unlock B-Tier Soul-shop upgrade, Mastery gain multiplier

"The Storm Formerly Known as Purple"

Complete Risk of Storm challenge

Unlock some rare "shrine" events that have funny effects

Fixes

Summoned enemies dropping 0 xp gem instead of not dropping them at all

Optional objective being "initialized" twice, leading for example to "kill X monster" optional objective to increase the monster killed by 2 instead of 1

Death Aura talent not increasing the tick-rate

Non-elite enemy in Fang collection objective not dropping fang

Ability, reloading or manual attacks activating in pause menu when pressing their key

Ouroboros Necklace Description

Many Issues related to dynamic modifiers

Many cards not displaying the correct value for their level

Corruption having a huge issues with dropped experiences (it dropped 100% less exp that it was supposed to)

Double Edge sword and Armor-less unlock achievement unlocked at level 20 instead of 50 and 100

Scavenger granting ammo above the maximum ammo

Arrow Tracker pointing the wrong direction in certain conditions

Simulated dynamic modifier being applied to the player stats when they shouldn't (Broken statuette when not picking it for example)

Few bugs with shaman staff talent

pets not being lit by the player light's in cave

reroll only having 2 sets of card

Necromancer taking damage from death scythe when flying

Limit-break card Selection not being randomized

Normal combat stage having experience reward

Black flickering bug when having the Fog quality set to low.

Black flickering bug when using Worm gland at medium or lower fog quality

Achievement displaying wrong required value for damage mitigation

Stats from card in cardlist in MainMenu wasn't synchronised with your current avatar if you changed avatars.

Default brightness value being set at 1/5 of what it should be by default.

Poisonous debuff stacking issues

A few navigation issues in game option menu

Necromancer, Shaman and ranged enemies AI Improvement

They no longer try to walk to a position off screen, If their target position get off screen, they simply skip to the attacking state

This fixes them infinitely walking to a target position without ever reaching it and ignoring the player

They no longer try to walk to a position off screen, If their target position get off screen, they simply skip to the attacking state This fixes them infinitely walking to a target position without ever reaching it and ignoring the player "relative" card detail now just display the current change if the value is negative (to avoid the +-XX% display bug)

Worm's spit flying projectile being the same colour as the player's

Fix sloth giving 20% of it's base value instead of being a 20% multiplier bonus

Procedurally spawned objects sometimes stacking and creating visual artifacts

Player having its health completely healing when starting a stage

Damage number's letter being incorrectly displayed

Damage number space between number being wrong when camera was unzoomed

Enemies spawned by enemies abilities wouldn't add correctly to the monster cap (only affecting hard cap and not the soft cap)

Splitting monster ability spawning monster at level 1 instead of the same level as the monster source (so basically had the stats of a level 1 monster)

Shaman's projectile not inheriting defence piercing

Impenetrable Damage mitigation being a multiplier modifier instead of compound

Necromancer's projectile casted high in the air when he's flying and missing the player

My brain after having to write this freaking long Patchnote D:

Modding

Now use Net Standard 2.1 instead of Net Standard 2.0

Expect all mods to be broken

DamageInformation class constructor now require a defenceShredding parameters.

Removed GetDescriptionLevelUp()

Changed how GetDescription work, it now uses a level and comparisonLevel variable

Enemies AI refactorisation, you can now easily add new AI for your own monsters

Pet required DLC also has an "any" setting to make modded pets work with both pet or cat dlc

Refactored Training weight to no longer have anything hardcoded into the game

ModdedStatsContainer now contain a "Category" string

PixelAnimationData now contain a "AnimationSpeed" float.

Slight change to SetDynamicMultiplyValue & SetDynamicAddValue to support a "display name" as they are shown during the stats detail windows now

New stats : EnemyCountMultiplier Multiplies the number of enemies spawned naturally, also affects boss summoning spells and all forms of enemies spawning

New bool in DamageInformation "CannotKill" - when set to true, it will not kill the entity (only works on the player for now)

Fixed chendrak's bug otherwise he's gonna complain

Achievement refactorisation, much cleaner code, and can now handle entirely custom Achievements

New function AchievementAPI.CustomAchievement to register achievements with custom requirements

Added AvatarData.DamageHistory which is a list of all the damage received by the player (is not saved when quitting and saving the game)

AvatarAPI.AddCustomAvatar() change, it now requires the use of an avatarskin instead of just animation data

New function AvatarAPI.AddAvatarSkin(), used to add a new skin to the game.

GameData.SetCustomValue function now properly mark the Persistant data as "needing saving".

Added "HasStat(StatsName)" check to check if an avatar own a stat.

Stats not owned by an avatar will be ignored by cards description

New events