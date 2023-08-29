Major balance update v1.02 released!

Dear player

Thank you for your support of "Storm Swordsman"!

Many settings that players feedback that the game is too difficult and frustrating.

In this update, a number of corrections and adjustments have been made to make the game balance more friendly to players.

I wish you a happy game, thank you.

Balance fixes:

The invincible time after being attacked is changed from 0.5 seconds to 1 second.

And add a flashing reminder when the invincibility ends. The attack power of ordinary enemies is reduced by 40%, and the HP and speed of high-level enemies are reduced by 25%.

Traps deal 50% less damage. The stun time of the enemy after being attacked is increased by 0.2 seconds. The freezing time after counterattack is reduced from 1 second to 0.6 seconds. Deleted some traps that were too difficult. In order to allow players to purchase skills faster, the number of gold coins obtained is doubled.

General correction:

In order to avoid confusion in attack determination.

The color of attack bullets and special effects is now differentiated. In order to avoid the problem of not being able to jump occasionally during fierce battles.

The setting of not being able to jump while holding down "Down" has been cancelled. Canceled the setting that you can't jump while holding down "RB". Modified the display method of blood volume to avoid the problem that it is difficult to identify when the blood volume is low. Add Japanese fonts to match the positions of Japanese symbols. Some Japanese translation text corrections. Modified the button icons of the XBOX operating instructions to increase the recognition. Some boss skills are corrected to only be used on the ground.

Performance fixes:

In order to improve performance, physical objects in most scenes have been deleted. Some screen effects are turned off by default, and you need to turn on these effects in the menu by yourself.

NOTE: We strongly recommend that you back up your save before updating.

Enter the Steam library, right click > Storm Swordsman > Manage > Browse Local Files > Resources > save folder. Copy and back up the "save folder" to prevent file loss after updating. Due to the new text, the UI has been slightly adjusted.

If you use an old save file to play the game, the UI may have some misalignment, and it will return to normal after opening a new game.

twitter : https://twitter.com/shiouhuamien

Discord : https://discord.com/invite/ZqHsJht