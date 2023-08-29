Battle Bands Early Access Patch #28

Having a hard time connecting with other people? Well now you don't have to! Welcome back to Riff Radio.

Patch #28 focuses on stability and playability by adding an Offline Mode, peer-to-peer co-op in Tour Mode, and a whole lot of other small updates.

Offline Mode

With Patch #28, Battle Bands Tour Mode is now playable Offline. When players launch Battle Bands without an internet connection they will be prompted with an option to continue in Offline Mode. This will allow them to play single-player Tour Mode, earn Backstage Pass rewards, claim Milestones and spend credits at Joe's Variety (formerly known as the Shop). Royale Mode and the High Score system will only be available when connecting while online. Offline Mode will help more players play Battle Bands more easily and that (we think) is awesome.

In addition to Offline Mode, co-op Tour Mode now uses peer-to-peer connections for extra reliability. We also added Steam Cloud support to the Battle Bands save system to make it easier to play saved Tours anywhere!

Balance Changes

Boss Changes

Scrap Titan: 1 fewer "Glitch" at all Tour levels, "Power Down" no longer discard hand - now has 7 Capacity and gives 0 Hype. "Quick Smash" now gives 1 more Hype.

1 fewer "Glitch" at all Tour levels, "Power Down" no longer discard hand - now has 7 Capacity and gives 0 Hype. "Quick Smash" now gives 1 more Hype. Freeto's Four Piece: "Peaceful Meal" now costs 1 fewer Energy, "Barbecue Sauce" costs 1 fewer Energy, "Finger Licks" now gives 1 more base Hype. "Nugget of Wisdom" now gives 1 Protection.

"Peaceful Meal" now costs 1 fewer Energy, "Barbecue Sauce" costs 1 fewer Energy, "Finger Licks" now gives 1 more base Hype. "Nugget of Wisdom" now gives 1 Protection. Caper Crew: +1 Energy at Tour Level 1, "Bribing Bridge" +1 Hype and +2 Money to the prize pool, "Pilfered Phrases" +1 Hype. "Stolen Riff" now gives 6 Hype and 11% of opponents last turn as well as 1 more Money to the prize pool.

+1 Energy at Tour Level 1, "Bribing Bridge" +1 Hype and +2 Money to the prize pool, "Pilfered Phrases" +1 Hype. "Stolen Riff" now gives 6 Hype and 11% of opponents last turn as well as 1 more Money to the prize pool. Jackal Brothers: Base Hype Goal raised by 10, "Varmint Shuffle" +2 hype, "Reckless Ride" +3 hype, "Howling Organ" +1 Hype.

Base Hype Goal raised by 10, "Varmint Shuffle" +2 hype, "Reckless Ride" +3 hype, "Howling Organ" +1 Hype. The Bardbarians: "Cutting Chords" +1 Hype, "Twinkle Twinkle" +1 Hype, "Beat In The Deep" +2 Hype.

"Cutting Chords" +1 Hype, "Twinkle Twinkle" +1 Hype, "Beat In The Deep" +2 Hype. The Skidmarks: "Sick Burn" +1 Hype, "Riff On Your Outfits -1 more Hype to opponent, "Tricky Bridge" +1 Hype.

"Sick Burn" +1 Hype, "Riff On Your Outfits -1 more Hype to opponent, "Tricky Bridge" +1 Hype. Real Good Boys: -1 Energy at Tour Level 1 & 2, 1 Fewer "Bad Dog".

-1 Energy at Tour Level 1 & 2, 1 Fewer "Bad Dog". Mighty Mighty Good Boys: "Beg" exhausts, +1 Hype, +1 Protection, now gives one "Treat" to a random opponent instead of each opponent.

"Beg" exhausts, +1 Hype, +1 Protection, now gives one "Treat" to a random opponent instead of each opponent. All Boss Decks updated for more gradual progression with Tour level.

Royale Bots power balanced to be stronger in later rounds.

Card Changes

"Really Appreciate The Band" gives 1 fewer Hype, is now Tier 2, "More" upgrade replaced with "Wicked"

"Stretching Break" upgrade "Attractive" replaced with "Defensive"

"Sick Lick" upgrade "Hard" replaced with "Defensive"

"Well Prepared Interlude" now gives 3 Protection on complete

"Hot Hook" takes 3 Hype from opponent on complete, instead of 2

"Signal The Bouncer" upgrade "Protective" replaced with "Defensive"

"Rip Off Riff" now has Retain

"Recognition of Rubbish" +2 Hype

"Thought Out Prep" upgrade "Speedy" replaced with "Empowering"

"Hypnotic Lick" now costs one Energy and gives 1 Hype

"Crane Keys" +1 Hype

"Echoing Beats" upgrade "Pensive" replaced with "Exploding"

"Grand Hook" now has upgrades "Fierce" and "Vindictive", +3 hype, and Exhausts

"Wary" adjusted weights to have bots play it less often

"Deafeningly Loud Verse" upgrade "Aggressively" replaced with "Insulting"

"Reminiscent Riff" costs 1 fewer energy, upgrade "Mean" replaced with "Super"

"Leadership Riff" no longer has "Fishy" upgrade

"Free Style Rap Verse" upgrade "Exciting" replaced with "Speedy"

"Off Key Notes" +1 Hype

"Sick Riff" upgrade "Ruthless" replaced with "Power"

"Lick That Is Stuck In Your Head" now discards two selected cards on play

"Instrumental Jam" +3 hype

"Wreck and Repeat" has Retain

"Crowd Surf" has Retain

Bot weights updated for many cards to improve behavior.

Quality of Life

"Step Step Twist" moment options updated to be cheaper.

"Man With A Sign" moment updated with a new option for players.

"A Bright Light From The Sky" moment updated so Bassist gets "Story Introduction"

New Vendors have been added to each Reign in both Royale and Tour for added variety.

New loading screen art.

Animation added to Tour opening.

Tour UI updated.

Main menu UI updated.

Miscellaneous Small Fixes and changes.

With all of that we also added a new cosmetic to go with Strategy Fest and celebrate all the thinkers and tinkerers who play Battle Bands and the other awesome strategy games on Steam!



And that's a wrap on today's broadcast! Remember, if you get lonely in Offline Mode, you can always turn your internet back on and come hang out in our official Discord server. Thanks for listening!

