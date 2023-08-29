- Fixed IED crafting inventory bug introduced in 1.05
- Edited damage timing of player melee attacks to be more in sync with animations
The Prospector Odyssey update for 29 August 2023
Small patch for 1.055
Patchnotes via Steam Community
