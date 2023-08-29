 Skip to content

The Prospector Odyssey update for 29 August 2023

Small patch for 1.055

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed IED crafting inventory bug introduced in 1.05
  • Edited damage timing of player melee attacks to be more in sync with animations

