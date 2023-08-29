Update 0.9 Patchnote - Part 1

Cat DLC released

Improved the game performance and stability

Will allow for future implementation of DLSS 2.0 And FSR 1.0

Major Changes

C-rank World

Both C-rank Rogs' mode and Survivors mode got added, you can now explore the 4th zone and continue your progression in the game.

Major rebalancing of the game

Enemy Stats

Smoothed the overall progression of enemies health and damage

Increasing from a zone to another shouldn't create a sudden drop in difficulty anymore

Major reduction of enemies' damage to balance the change in player's health regeneration

Health Regen

Greatly reduced Health regen from many sources,

This makes taking damage have consequences for the following 1-2 stages rather than being an immediate effect.

The goal of this change is to trend towards a more balanced experience,

The main way a player would die was of an "instantly getting obliterated without understanding anything"

This allows for enemies to still be a challenge without instantly obliterating the player, and to smoothen the danger, allowing small mistakes.

Maintaining the previous health regeneration rate would either completely eliminate any challenge from the game, as all damage could be healed within a second,

or it would result in enemies becoming highly threatening by being able to eliminate the player with just one shot.

(Health also no longer fully regens when entering a stage as this was actually a bug)

Enemies Spawnrate

The game will now slowly increase the enemies spawnrate, this aims to improve performance in late game.

There is also an increase in early game spawnrate for higher difficulties compared to 0.8.

Weapon Cap

Avatars will now have a weapon cap to prevent huge performance issues.

There is still an option to override the weapon cap (or remove it altogether), but it is inadvisable

Card drop-rate

Card drop-rates received a major overhaul, reducing the odds of high rarity cards in the earlier levels but increasing it later on.

Most cards are also locked behind a similar card, this allows the players to have much more control over their build compared to Version 0.8.

Corruption

Corruption effect got greatly tweaked, mainly reducing the move-speed scaling to follow a logarithmic progression (no more lighting speed enemies at only 400 corruption)

Since this update adds new build possibilities based on Corruption, it was really important to make sure that corruption doesn't just make the game seem ridiculous right from the start.

Also halved the impact of corruption on enemies damage

Boss

Polishing

Bosses received a major overhaul, Added a skippable intro animation to every boss, making a Health-bar, separated their behaviour into multiple phases

Reworked Necromancer

I've read that a lot of players where greatly confused by the current iteration of the Necromancer boss,

The necromancer has been reworked from the ground-up, making his first phase simple to let the player learn its pattern, and then increasing the difficulty as you progress through his phases.

There is also the addition of a custom objective to guide the player in case he is confused.

Stats

New Stats Menu

Completely redesigned the stats menu from the ground up, now showcasing every statistic present in the game, along with providing a precise breakdown of the sources contributing to each stat.

New Stats: Defense Shredding

Defense Shredding determines the amount of armor an enemy loses when taking damage.

The extent of armor reduction is calculated by multiplying your Defense Shredding value with your Defense Piercing value

New Stats: Purification

Purification already existed, but it's now a proper statistic, with a slighty reworked formula.

Avatar Skin

There is now a proper system in place to handle multiple skins on an Avatar.

For now there is only Gold Rog skin (which is unlocked by completing True Snuffhead's favourite)

However this will serve as a great base for modders to properly incorporate new skins without having to replace avatar sprites or resorting to workarounds using the option menu

Additional skin variants for the Avatars will be added overtime, but they are not a priority at the moment due to their high time-cost

Key-words

A major QoL improvement added by this update is the addition of key-words you can hover/click to display a tooltip related to them.

This works on all cards and weapon stats, allowing for easy comparison,

tags and rarity also display a description related to them.

finally some concepts like "Over-kill" can now be properly explained to the players.

There are many places where I want to properly add a keyword, and that will be added overtime.

Zone Variant

A new variant for the first zone has been added.

In D-rank or higher, you may sometime have a snow-forest instead of the normal forest.

As of now, no special enemies spawn, but this will change in the next update.

Biome Soul-card

The game now adds Region-locked Soul-cards that can only be obtained and upgraded in the new zone variants.

Enemy AI improvement

Enemies can now have variant of their AI.

This small change should make the enemies have a bit of an identity between each other

(For instance, Goblins are more likely to attempt to obstruct your path, while flying eyes will frequently circle around you. Skeletons, on the other hand, are more prone to ignoring you until you approach them closely.)

Reworked End of game screen

The end screen will now display a breakdown of your different stats and how they affected your Soul-Coin/Mastery gain

Per Avatar talents

Equipped talents are now set Per avatar, meaning you can have a different talent equipped on the Shop-Keeper and the Rogue without having to swap your talents

This change also allows for Avatar specific talents, which wasn't possible if the talents were shared between all avatars

Hyper-Crit

Critical chance over 100% now allows for "Hyper-Crits"

You can unlock Hyper-Crit in the B-rank Soul-shop

Quality of Life

Pick-up List in Encyclopedia

Projectile opacity option

Added Encyclopedia to the pause menu

Added a Monster Abilities list to the bestiary

You can now pet your dog by staying close to him at the end of a stage

Improved gold display

Will display the recently collected gold for a short duration.

Improved motion blur (should no longer apply to the player or any slow objects overall)

Added a small notification when there is a free talent slot (disappears until next game reload if you viewed the talent)

Added a small notification that you can click the card to display more information about them.

Added a small FX when leveling-up

Slight improvement to the Desert zone ground material

New Achievement unlock animation

You can now mouse over a achievement to stop its animation

Game now tracks the damage your receive, you can now check in the game history which monster killed you and the last 10 damage instances you've taken during the game.

Profile creation: will use the players steam username by default if it doesn't exist yet.

Reworked Soul-Card UI

Reworked Soul-Card Selection UI

SoulCard list now only displays cards for the selected avatar

Reduced the number of cards per page in soulcard list for SteamDeck, it'll now display as 7x3 instead of 9x4 to improve readability

Shop prices are now formatted

Number formatting in standard notation now start 1 OoM later

after 10K instead of 1K

after 10K instead of 1K Updated damage numbers to be slightly more readable

Added a Damage number size slider

Option to change maximum Damage number displayed per frame

New Option - EnemyOutline - adds an outline to normal enemies

Custom visual option got moved into their own tab in the game option tab

Muted in background now also mutes the BGM

New option - Popup Hover delay

used for Keyword hovering

used for Keyword hovering Added a weapons cap option

New Gameover theme

New Desert Fight music (old one can still be listened to using the legacy music option)

Now tracks which avatar completed a challenge

Only works for challenge completions after 0.9 and later

New Avatars

Duelist

Unlocked by dying one time

Duelist is an offensive oriented avatar

She possesses very low health, negative base defence, but 50% increased damage and the Death's Door ability.

Death's Door ability allows Duelist to survive a fatal hit if her health is greater than 1.

After activating Death's door, she cannot regenerate health for 3 sec.

Summoner

Unlocked by killing C-rank Necromancer

The Summoner possesses unique weapons that summon enemies to fight for you.

Changes

Filling up the bestiary Entry of a monster slighty Increases its experience drop

Shop Rebalance

Major increase to reroll price scaling

Slight increase to Card selection, and artifact price scaling

Doesn't affect Card, Banish/reroll/rarity reroll price scaling;

very slighty increased Limit break price scaling, but also slighty reduced base scaling from zones

Increased artifact price scaling over zone

Artifacts have a significantly reduced likelihood of appearing in rerolled shops.

Increased the price scaling when rerolling shop from x2 to x3 for buyable items.

Increased the price of rerolling

Increased the amount of Buyable cards in the shop

Reworked how knockback is applied to feel more natural.

Increased Cave Biome Luminosity

Dash improvement

Also give a 0.15sec damage immunity after the end of the dash

Movement speed also increases dash speed

Also give a 0.15sec damage immunity after the end of the dash Movement speed also increases dash speed Death Aura talent tick-rate increase nerf

actually a buff since it wasn't applied before

actually a buff since it wasn't applied before Ice Spirit rework - slow down now scales with the level of the card.

Reduced Gold Coin pick-up objective requirement scaling from zone

Seven sin achievement now unlocks the broken demon horn card

GunSlinger now have 25% Enemy Count to better balance the gameplay for the avatar

Poisonous debuff can no longer kill the player

Poisonous debuff now resets its duration instead of having an individual stack duration

Card selection after level 50 will now totally pause the game and be instant

Monster waves no longer spawn during a boss fight in survivors mode

Removed boss monster from Red Timer in C-rank survivors

Capped movespeed between 20 and 30 depending on avatar to avoid situation with uncontrollable speed

Every 25 levels as the shop-keeper will be a "blacksmith" shop

Shop-keeper price now scales with the player level in Survivors mode

Normal combat stages now give exp rewards when you have less than 20% of your health left

"Selling health" value is no longer affected by the shop discount, but by the gold multiplier stat

Shops now reset their "already generated" card pool every 2 rerolls (so it can regenerate a card it already generated)

Card requirement with weapon tags now always require at least one of the weapon tags

Time left optional objective no longer appears in the first stage on a run

New stat for gunslinger: Ammo Cost Multiplier

Ammo cost when firing a weapon, if the chance is not an integer, there is a chance to not use the incomplete int (140% mean you have 40% chance to consume 2 ammo, and 60% chance to consume 1 ammo)

Ammo cost when firing a weapon, if the chance is not an integer, there is a chance to not use the incomplete int (140% mean you have 40% chance to consume 2 ammo, and 60% chance to consume 1 ammo) Reload speed is now a proper separate stat instead of being the renamed weapon cooldown stat.

That means it's not longer affected by attack speed cards

That means it's not longer affected by attack speed cards Capped duration of survival stage at 1:30 (it still can go up to 2:30 with Stage requirement increase)

GunSlinger no longer has the pistol talent forcibly equipped

Sick challenge difficulty decrease - Stat reduction from -50% to -40%

Default card detail display changed back from relative to absolute

Thanks to the tooltip feature, you can now quickly check your stats and the benefits they provide. This makes it more fitting to display the exact effect of the card

Thanks to the tooltip feature, you can now quickly check your stats and the benefits they provide. This makes it more fitting to display the exact effect of the card Capped number of altars for boss stages at 4

Reduced Elite spawnchances in D-rank survivors mode at 40 to 45min

One-Shot protection still applies for 0.15s after losing it

This should prevent dying in one frame when taking damage from two different instances in the same frame

This should prevent dying in one frame when taking damage from two different instances in the same frame Crates will now sometimes spawn in small cluster

Outside of the "destroy crate objective", crates no longer take damage outside of the screen

Overall reduction to the amount of gold dropped by enemies

Slight increase to the Shop-keeper level-up gold gain

from 1000 (+ 175 per level) to 1000 (+ 250 per level)

from 1000 (+ 175 per level) to 1000 (+ 250 per level) Altars disappear when all altar objectives are completed

Worm boss no longer takes damage when burying

Shaman boss now enters a shielded state when doing his near death pattern

Reduced Food-dropchance from crates when above 50% of your max health

Normal Enemies no longer drop food

Level-up Heal can only heal up to 50% of your max health

Reduced monster kill optional requirement

Elite kill count and survive stage have greatly reduced enemy spawn rate when you complete the secondary objective

Boss Altar corruption now only starts increasing 20 seconds after the stage starts

Death Streak will now increase Soul-Coin drop

The second death will Increase Soul-Coin by 50%, third by 75%, and then it's increased by 100% for all future deaths

The second death will Increase Soul-Coin by 50%, third by 75%, and then it's increased by 100% for all future deaths Reduced Mastery gain Death penalty from -75% to -50%

Survivors mode is now also affected by Elite number cap (this should also prevent situations with poor * performance due to elite spamming)

Slight boost in enemy spawn-rate in arena stages

Added Banishes, reroll and rarity reroll charge as a possible reward for optional objectives

Only gives you charges if you do not have the maximum amount of charges otherwise it'll give money

Soul-Card

Weapons

Buff magic wisp damage

Starting Damage: 1 > 2

Damage per level 0.75 > 1

Also gains 2 additional damage at level 5

Starting Damage: 1 > 2 Damage per level 0.75 > 1 Also gains 2 additional damage at level 5 Throwing knife Rework

Has a new stat, "Simultaneous knife" which is the number of knife thrown per projectile

Simultaneous knife shares the orientation and are close to the original projectile

Base damage : 4 > 5

Base Cooldown: 0.5s > 0.33s

Reduced the dash regen cooldown from 100% weapon cooldown, to 50% of its cooldown

Gains a good cooldown reduction at level 5

Increased knife size by 50%

Has a new stat, "Simultaneous knife" which is the number of knife thrown per projectile Simultaneous knife shares the orientation and are close to the original projectile Base damage : 4 > 5 Base Cooldown: 0.5s > 0.33s Reduced the dash regen cooldown from 100% weapon cooldown, to 50% of its cooldown Gains a good cooldown reduction at level 5 Increased knife size by 50% Kunai Buff

Increased piercing from 0 to 1

Gains additional piercing at level 5

Increased piercing from 0 to 1 Gains additional piercing at level 5 Death scythe now also requires Divine smite

Thorn and Interdimensional Rose buff

You no longer take damage from an enemy you kill.

Cards Change

Evasion is now a Synergy card

Synergy between Armorless and dash

Also refactored the card to no longer be hardcoded into damage calculation

Removed Evasion from Rift's requirements

Synergy between Armorless and dash Also refactored the card to no longer be hardcoded into damage calculation Removed Evasion from Rift's requirements Metal transmutation is now a Synergy card

Synergy between Benediction, Moonshield and Steel skin

This change aims to make Metal transmutation easier to obtain during the early game

Ratio increased per level from 15% to 20%

Reduced Ratio scaling from player level from 5% to 4.5%

Increase max level from 3 to 5

Banishes Armor-less and Zealot

Increases Moon tag card drop-rate

Synergy between Benediction, Moonshield and Steel skin This change aims to make Metal transmutation easier to obtain during the early game Ratio increased per level from 15% to 20% Reduced Ratio scaling from player level from 5% to 4.5% Increase max level from 3 to 5 Banishes Armor-less and Zealot Increases Moon tag card drop-rate Armor-less now banish Metal transmutation and Zealot

Armor-less now has the Fire tag

Zealot now banish Armor-less, Metal transmutation and benediction

Practice max level increased from 10 to 30

Reactive trigger cannot activate its effect more than once per frame in case you're hit by multiple enemies in a single frame

Reactive trigger effect cannot trigger the same weapon more than 8 times in a single frame (performance sanity check)

Health conversion slighty increases Wild tag card drop-rate

Pyromaniac Tweak

Procs if the target is affected by fire spirit (even if it was killed by another source)

No longer enter cooldown when taking damage

Cooldown reduced from 5 to 3sec

Reduced Heal value

Procs if the target is affected by fire spirit (even if it was killed by another source) No longer enter cooldown when taking damage Cooldown reduced from 5 to 3sec Reduced Heal value Reduced Sun sword base range from 5.5m to 4m

Slippery skin rarity increased from Uncommon to Rare

Light spirit nerf

Reduced multiplier from X2 to X1.5

Reduced multiplier from X2 to X1.5 Gluttony

Reduce the bonus health from 5% per food to 2.5%

The actual health now scales with maximum health instead of being independant

Reduce the bonus health from 5% per food to 2.5% The actual health now scales with maximum health instead of being independant Castle

health bonus increased from 25 to 40

health bonus increased from 25 to 40 Flesh tweak

Max level increased from 1 to 2

Base health increased from 150 to 200

Corruption increased from 1 to 3

Max level increased from 1 to 2 Base health increased from 150 to 200 Corruption increased from 1 to 3 Lunatic tweak

Max level increased from 1 to 2

Base damage increased from 4 to 6

Defense piercing multiplier increased from 5 to 6

Now also increases area size by 15%

Base corruption increased from 5 to 10

Max level increased from 1 to 2 Base damage increased from 4 to 6 Defense piercing multiplier increased from 5 to 6 Now also increases area size by 15% Base corruption increased from 5 to 10 Accumulation Change

Reduced AttackSpeed penalty from 15% to 7.5%

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.25 to x1.125

Reduced AttackSpeed penalty from 15% to 7.5% Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.25 to x1.125 Recursion Change

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.15 to x1.1

Increased max level from 4 to 5

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.15 to x1.1 Increased max level from 4 to 5 Armor-less Change

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.5 to x1.35

Increased Health multiplier from x1.5 to x1.75

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.5 to x1.35 Increased Health multiplier from x1.5 to x1.75 God's wrath Change

Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +8%

Increase max level from 4 to 5

Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +8% Increase max level from 4 to 5 Aiming Change

Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +7.5%

Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +7.5% Size Up Change

Reduced damage multiplier from +5% to +3%

Reduced damage multiplier from +5% to +3% Blood transmutation buff

Base ratio increased from 1.5% to 5%

Increased gain per level from 0.5% to 2.5%

Base ratio increased from 1.5% to 5% Increased gain per level from 0.5% to 2.5% Healthy

Health regen Decreased from +0.1 to +0.075

now also slighty increases Health regen by 1%

Health regen Decreased from +0.1 to +0.075 now also slighty increases Health regen by 1% Healing Factor

Health regen Decreased from +0.5 to +0.25

now also slighty increases Health regen by 5%

now also slighty increases Max Health by 5%

Health regen Decreased from +0.5 to +0.25 now also slighty increases Health regen by 5% now also slighty increases Max Health by 5% Black Blood

now also increases Health regen by 10%

Health regen increased from +0.35 to +0.50

now also increases Health regen by 10% Health regen increased from +0.35 to +0.50 Tower

Also Increases health regen by 10%

Also Increases health regen by 10% Castle

Also Increases health regen by 20%

Also Increases health regen by 20% Durability

Increases Health gain to +15 Base health

Increases Health gain to +15 Base health Flesh

Also Increases Health regen by 2

Also Increases Health regen by 2 Heavy

No longer increases projectile size by 25%

Instead Increase Health-Regen by 25%

No longer increases projectile size by 25% Instead Increase Health-Regen by 25% Iron Will

Now also increases Health regen by 10%

Now also increases Health regen by 10% Buff to Fiery Dash

Increases damage multiplier from 1 (+ 0.25 per level) to 2 (+ 1 per level)

New Cards

Normal Cards

Weapon Polishing | Normal

Increases Defence Piercing by 10%

Increases Defence Piercing by 10% Heavy Pickaxe | Normal| Cave Biome

0.35 Base Damage

Ashes | Normal| Volcano Biome

0.5 Base Damage

1.0 Base Defense

Uncommon Cards

Blacksmith's insight | Uncommon

Increases your defence piercing multiplier by 20%

Increases Damage mitigation by 2%

Increases your defence piercing multiplier by 20% Increases Damage mitigation by 2% Armor Polish | Uncommon

Increases Defence by 15%

Reduces base Defence Shredding by 0.05%

Increases Defence by 15% Reduces base Defence Shredding by 0.05% Stalwart Shield | Uncommon

Increases Damage mitigation by 5%

Increases Defence Multiplier by 10%

Reduces Critical chance multiplier by 5%

Increases Damage mitigation by 5% Increases Defence Multiplier by 10% Reduces Critical chance multiplier by 5% Blunt edge | Uncommon

Increases base defence by 1.5

Reduces base damage by 0.5

Increases base defence by 1.5 Reduces base damage by 0.5 Mind Corruption | Uncommon

Increases Defence shredding multiplier by 10%

Increases Corruption by 0.5

Increases Defence shredding multiplier by 10% Increases Corruption by 0.5 Candle | uncommon

0.1 base purification,

x1.1 experience multiplier

Balanced Assault | Uncommon

Increases base damage by 0.3

Decreases Critical strike chance by 7.5%

Increases base damage by 0.3 Decreases Critical strike chance by 7.5% Clover | Uncommon | Forest Biome

1% Base Gold Gain

3% Critical Chance

Bright Crystal | Uncommon | Cave Biome

5% Base Gold Gain

Rare Cards

Blood Candle | Rare

+0.5 base purification,

x0.9 purification multiplier,

+10% corruption multiplier

+0.5 base purification, x0.9 purification multiplier, +10% corruption multiplier Corrosion | Rare

Increases your Defence piercing multiplier by 50%

Reduces your Damage mitigation by 5%

Increases your Defence piercing multiplier by 50% Reduces your Damage mitigation by 5% Vile Coin | Rare

+10% gold gain

x0.95 purification

+1 base corruption

+10% gold gain x0.95 purification +1 base corruption Cursed blade | Rare

+15% damage multiplier

x0.95 purification multiplier

+3 base corruption

+15% damage multiplier x0.95 purification multiplier +3 base corruption Flesh Armor | Rare

+10% armor multiplier

+10% health multiplier

+2 base corruption

+10% armor multiplier +10% health multiplier +2 base corruption Black Wing | Rare

+15% Move speed

+1 Dash charge

x0.9 purification multiplier

+5 base corruption

+15% Move speed +1 Dash charge x0.9 purification multiplier +5 base corruption Acid Coating | Rare

Increases your base defence shredding by 1 %.

Increases your Defence piercing by 1.

Increases your base damage by 0.15

Increases your base defence shredding by 1 %. Increases your Defence piercing by 1. Increases your base damage by 0.15 Moon-Shield - Rare

Increases defence multiplier by 25%

Reduces attack speed by 2%

Increases moon tag cards drop chance by 5%

Increases defence multiplier by 25% Reduces attack speed by 2% Increases moon tag cards drop chance by 5% Leprechaun's Hat | Rare | Forest Biome

10% Base Gold Gain

Yeti's Heart | Rare | Snow Forest Biome

50 Base Max Health

0.5 Base Defense

5% Attack Speed

Sand Armor | Rare | Desert Biome

5% Damage Mitigation

2% Move-speed Multiplie

Epic Cards

Subsonic | Epic

Increases Projectile lifetime by 50%

Reduces Projectile speed by 30%

Hyper sonic and Subsonic ban each other

Increases Projectile lifetime by 50% Reduces Projectile speed by 30% Hyper sonic and Subsonic ban each other Love&Hate | Epic

Increases your final Health regen by 3(+1)% of your max health when below 40% health, But lose 3(+1)% of your max health when over 70% of your health

Increases your final Health regen by 3(+1)% of your max health when below 40% health, But lose 3(+1)% of your max health when over 70% of your health Funny mushroom | Epic | Forest Biome

15% Damage Multiplier

30% Projectile speed

Fairy in a bottle | Epic | Forest Biome

20% Health Regen Multiplier

15% Corruption Multiplier

Frostbite | Epic | Snow Forest Biome

30% Defense Shredding Multiplier

20% Max Health

Icicle | Epic | Snow Forest Biome

When killing an enemy, it has chance to spawn an icicle targetting a random enemy

When killing an enemy, it has chance to spawn an icicle targetting a random enemy Sun-Burn | Epic | Desert Biome

5% Base Experience Gain

10% Corruption

10 Base Max Health

Ankh | Epic | Desert Biome

Reduces enemies' projectile damage by 50%

Reduces enemies' projectile damage by 50% Necrotic Bone | Epic | Cave Biome

1 Base Damage

4 Base Corruption

Heroic Cards

Boiling blood | Heroic

Increases your final damage by 50(+10)% of your missing health, +30% max health multiplier

Increases your final damage by 50(+10)% of your missing health, +30% max health multiplier Revolution | Heroic

Heal 20(+5)% of your max health when you kill an elite or a champion , 1sec cooldown

Heal 20(+5)% of your max health when you kill an elite or a champion , 1sec cooldown Hemokinesis | Heroic

Increases your Defence shredding on Critical Hit by 5/10/15 %

Increases your Defence shredding on Critical Hit by 5/10/15 % Vine | Heroic | Forest biome

Every 10 sec, leave a surface of 5m that lasts for 3sec, enemies entering it get rooted

Every 10 sec, leave a surface of 5m that lasts for 3sec, enemies entering it get rooted Cold-Touch | Heroic | Forest Biome

When an enemy is touched, its move-speed is reduced by 90% for 3 sec

When an enemy is touched, its move-speed is reduced by 90% for 3 sec Scented jar | Heroic | Desert Biome

10 Base Max Health

1 Base Damage

1 Base Armor

1 Dash Charge

2 Base Corruption

Volcanic Fury | Heroic | Volcano Biome

Enemy killed by fire damage has a chance to explode with magma and deal damage around them

Apply Fire DoT to the damaged enemies

Synergy Cards

Divine Smite - Synergy

Synergy of Absolute focus and Analysis

On critical hit, kill non-boss enemy with health below a set threshold

increases critical chance by 5%

Synergy of Absolute focus and Analysis On critical hit, kill non-boss enemy with health below a set threshold increases critical chance by 5% Persistance | Synergy

Synergy between Overworked and Patience

After a stage starts, your critical chance and damage slowly increases over the first 60sec

Synergy between Overworked and Patience After a stage starts, your critical chance and damage slowly increases over the first 60sec Purifying Fire - Synergy

Synergy of Fire spirit and Light Spirit

.25 Base Purification

2 Base Damage

Enemies killed slightly increase your Purification Multiplier for 3 sec

Ascended Cards

Broken demon horn | Ascended

50% damage multiplier, +150 base Health, x0.5 health regen, + 20 base corruption, x 0.90 experience multiplier

Holy Conversion | Ascended

Convert 4/6/8/10% of your corruption into Damage (at 10% ratio), Health (at 10% ratio) and Health regen (at 2% ratio), Affected by their relative stat multipliers

Convert 4/6/8/10% of your corruption into Damage (at 10% ratio), Health (at 10% ratio) and Health regen (at 2% ratio), Affected by their relative stat multipliers Silk Edge | Ascended

Convert 99% of your damage into Defence piercing at 6/9/12/15% Ratio.

Ratio Multiplied by 2% of the player level

Convert 99% of your damage into Defence piercing at 6/9/12/15% Ratio. Ratio Multiplied by 2% of the player level Unholy Aura | Ascended

Increases your Defence piercing multiplier by 500%

Increases your corruption multiplier by 25%

Increases your Defence mitigation by 10%

Increases your Defence piercing multiplier by 500% Increases your corruption multiplier by 25% Increases your Defence mitigation by 10% Weapon Aura | Ascended

Increases your damage by 200%

Increases your defence shredding by 25%

Increases your defence piercing by 200%

Add 10 Projectile piercing

Remove 2 projectiles

