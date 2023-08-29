Update 0.9 Patchnote - Part 1

Cat DLC released
Engine Updated from Unity 2020 to Unity 2022
- Improved the game performance and stability
- Will allow for future implementation of DLSS 2.0 And FSR 1.0
Major Changes
C-rank World
Both C-rank Rogs' mode and Survivors mode got added, you can now explore the 4th zone and continue your progression in the game.
Major rebalancing of the game
-
Enemy Stats
Smoothed the overall progression of enemies health and damage
Increasing from a zone to another shouldn't create a sudden drop in difficulty anymore
Major reduction of enemies' damage to balance the change in player's health regeneration
-
Health Regen
Greatly reduced Health regen from many sources,
This makes taking damage have consequences for the following 1-2 stages rather than being an immediate effect.
The goal of this change is to trend towards a more balanced experience,
The main way a player would die was of an "instantly getting obliterated without understanding anything"
This allows for enemies to still be a challenge without instantly obliterating the player, and to smoothen the danger, allowing small mistakes.
Maintaining the previous health regeneration rate would either completely eliminate any challenge from the game, as all damage could be healed within a second,
or it would result in enemies becoming highly threatening by being able to eliminate the player with just one shot.
(Health also no longer fully regens when entering a stage as this was actually a bug)
-
Enemies Spawnrate
The game will now slowly increase the enemies spawnrate, this aims to improve performance in late game.
There is also an increase in early game spawnrate for higher difficulties compared to 0.8.
-
Weapon Cap
Avatars will now have a weapon cap to prevent huge performance issues.
There is still an option to override the weapon cap (or remove it altogether), but it is inadvisable
-
Card drop-rate
Card drop-rates received a major overhaul, reducing the odds of high rarity cards in the earlier levels but increasing it later on.
Most cards are also locked behind a similar card, this allows the players to have much more control over their build compared to Version 0.8.
-
Corruption
Corruption effect got greatly tweaked, mainly reducing the move-speed scaling to follow a logarithmic progression (no more lighting speed enemies at only 400 corruption)
Since this update adds new build possibilities based on Corruption, it was really important to make sure that corruption doesn't just make the game seem ridiculous right from the start.
Also halved the impact of corruption on enemies damage
Boss
-
Polishing
Bosses received a major overhaul, Added a skippable intro animation to every boss, making a Health-bar, separated their behaviour into multiple phases
-
Reworked Necromancer
I've read that a lot of players where greatly confused by the current iteration of the Necromancer boss,
The necromancer has been reworked from the ground-up, making his first phase simple to let the player learn its pattern, and then increasing the difficulty as you progress through his phases.
There is also the addition of a custom objective to guide the player in case he is confused.
Stats
-
New Stats Menu
Completely redesigned the stats menu from the ground up, now showcasing every statistic present in the game, along with providing a precise breakdown of the sources contributing to each stat.
-
New Stats: Defense Shredding
Defense Shredding determines the amount of armor an enemy loses when taking damage.
The extent of armor reduction is calculated by multiplying your Defense Shredding value with your Defense Piercing value
-
New Stats: Purification
Purification already existed, but it's now a proper statistic, with a slighty reworked formula.
Avatar Skin
There is now a proper system in place to handle multiple skins on an Avatar.
For now there is only Gold Rog skin (which is unlocked by completing True Snuffhead's favourite)
However this will serve as a great base for modders to properly incorporate new skins without having to replace avatar sprites or resorting to workarounds using the option menu
Additional skin variants for the Avatars will be added overtime, but they are not a priority at the moment due to their high time-cost
Key-words
A major QoL improvement added by this update is the addition of key-words you can hover/click to display a tooltip related to them.
This works on all cards and weapon stats, allowing for easy comparison,
tags and rarity also display a description related to them.
finally some concepts like "Over-kill" can now be properly explained to the players.
There are many places where I want to properly add a keyword, and that will be added overtime.
Zone Variant
A new variant for the first zone has been added.
In D-rank or higher, you may sometime have a snow-forest instead of the normal forest.
As of now, no special enemies spawn, but this will change in the next update.
Biome Soul-card
The game now adds Region-locked Soul-cards that can only be obtained and upgraded in the new zone variants.
Enemy AI improvement
Enemies can now have variant of their AI.
This small change should make the enemies have a bit of an identity between each other
(For instance, Goblins are more likely to attempt to obstruct your path, while flying eyes will frequently circle around you. Skeletons, on the other hand, are more prone to ignoring you until you approach them closely.)
Reworked End of game screen
The end screen will now display a breakdown of your different stats and how they affected your Soul-Coin/Mastery gain
Per Avatar talents
Equipped talents are now set Per avatar, meaning you can have a different talent equipped on the Shop-Keeper and the Rogue without having to swap your talents
This change also allows for Avatar specific talents, which wasn't possible if the talents were shared between all avatars
Hyper-Crit
Critical chance over 100% now allows for "Hyper-Crits"
You can unlock Hyper-Crit in the B-rank Soul-shop
Quality of Life
-
Pick-up List in Encyclopedia
-
Projectile opacity option
-
Added Encyclopedia to the pause menu
-
Added a Monster Abilities list to the bestiary
-
You can now pet your dog by staying close to him at the end of a stage
-
Improved gold display
Will display the recently collected gold for a short duration.
- Improved motion blur (should no longer apply to the player or any slow objects overall)
- Added a small notification when there is a free talent slot (disappears until next game reload if you viewed the talent)
- Added a small notification that you can click the card to display more information about them.
- Added a small FX when leveling-up
- Slight improvement to the Desert zone ground material
- New Achievement unlock animation
- You can now mouse over a achievement to stop its animation
- Game now tracks the damage your receive, you can now check in the game history which monster killed you and the last 10 damage instances you've taken during the game.
- Profile creation: will use the players steam username by default if it doesn't exist yet.
- Reworked Soul-Card UI
- Reworked Soul-Card Selection UI
- SoulCard list now only displays cards for the selected avatar
- Reduced the number of cards per page in soulcard list for SteamDeck, it'll now display as 7x3 instead of 9x4 to improve readability
- Shop prices are now formatted
- Number formatting in standard notation now start 1 OoM later
after 10K instead of 1K
- Updated damage numbers to be slightly more readable
- Added a Damage number size slider
- Option to change maximum Damage number displayed per frame
- New Option - EnemyOutline - adds an outline to normal enemies
- Custom visual option got moved into their own tab in the game option tab
- Muted in background now also mutes the BGM
- New option - Popup Hover delay
used for Keyword hovering
- Added a weapons cap option
- New Gameover theme
- New Desert Fight music (old one can still be listened to using the legacy music option)
- Now tracks which avatar completed a challenge
Only works for challenge completions after 0.9 and later
New Avatars
-
Duelist
Unlocked by dying one time
Duelist is an offensive oriented avatar
She possesses very low health, negative base defence, but 50% increased damage and the Death's Door ability.
Death's Door ability allows Duelist to survive a fatal hit if her health is greater than 1.
After activating Death's door, she cannot regenerate health for 3 sec.
-
Summoner
Unlocked by killing C-rank Necromancer
The Summoner possesses unique weapons that summon enemies to fight for you.
Changes
-
Filling up the bestiary Entry of a monster slighty Increases its experience drop
-
Shop Rebalance
Major increase to reroll price scaling
Slight increase to Card selection, and artifact price scaling
Doesn't affect Card, Banish/reroll/rarity reroll price scaling;
very slighty increased Limit break price scaling, but also slighty reduced base scaling from zones
Increased artifact price scaling over zone
Artifacts have a significantly reduced likelihood of appearing in rerolled shops.
Increased the price scaling when rerolling shop from x2 to x3 for buyable items.
Increased the price of rerolling
Increased the amount of Buyable cards in the shop
- Reworked how knockback is applied to feel more natural.
- Increased Cave Biome Luminosity
- Dash improvement
Also give a 0.15sec damage immunity after the end of the dash
Movement speed also increases dash speed
- Death Aura talent tick-rate increase nerf
actually a buff since it wasn't applied before
- Ice Spirit rework - slow down now scales with the level of the card.
- Reduced Gold Coin pick-up objective requirement scaling from zone
- Seven sin achievement now unlocks the broken demon horn card
- GunSlinger now have 25% Enemy Count to better balance the gameplay for the avatar
- Poisonous debuff can no longer kill the player
- Poisonous debuff now resets its duration instead of having an individual stack duration
- Card selection after level 50 will now totally pause the game and be instant
- Monster waves no longer spawn during a boss fight in survivors mode
- Removed boss monster from Red Timer in C-rank survivors
- Capped movespeed between 20 and 30 depending on avatar to avoid situation with uncontrollable speed
- Every 25 levels as the shop-keeper will be a "blacksmith" shop
- Shop-keeper price now scales with the player level in Survivors mode
- Normal combat stages now give exp rewards when you have less than 20% of your health left
- "Selling health" value is no longer affected by the shop discount, but by the gold multiplier stat
- Shops now reset their "already generated" card pool every 2 rerolls (so it can regenerate a card it already generated)
- Card requirement with weapon tags now always require at least one of the weapon tags
- Time left optional objective no longer appears in the first stage on a run
- New stat for gunslinger: Ammo Cost Multiplier
Ammo cost when firing a weapon, if the chance is not an integer, there is a chance to not use the incomplete int (140% mean you have 40% chance to consume 2 ammo, and 60% chance to consume 1 ammo)
- Reload speed is now a proper separate stat instead of being the renamed weapon cooldown stat.
That means it's not longer affected by attack speed cards
- Capped duration of survival stage at 1:30 (it still can go up to 2:30 with Stage requirement increase)
- GunSlinger no longer has the pistol talent forcibly equipped
- Sick challenge difficulty decrease - Stat reduction from -50% to -40%
- Default card detail display changed back from relative to absolute
Thanks to the tooltip feature, you can now quickly check your stats and the benefits they provide. This makes it more fitting to display the exact effect of the card
- Capped number of altars for boss stages at 4
- Reduced Elite spawnchances in D-rank survivors mode at 40 to 45min
- One-Shot protection still applies for 0.15s after losing it
This should prevent dying in one frame when taking damage from two different instances in the same frame
- Crates will now sometimes spawn in small cluster
- Outside of the "destroy crate objective", crates no longer take damage outside of the screen
- Overall reduction to the amount of gold dropped by enemies
- Slight increase to the Shop-keeper level-up gold gain
from 1000 (+ 175 per level) to 1000 (+ 250 per level)
- Altars disappear when all altar objectives are completed
- Worm boss no longer takes damage when burying
- Shaman boss now enters a shielded state when doing his near death pattern
- Reduced Food-dropchance from crates when above 50% of your max health
- Normal Enemies no longer drop food
- Level-up Heal can only heal up to 50% of your max health
- Reduced monster kill optional requirement
- Elite kill count and survive stage have greatly reduced enemy spawn rate when you complete the secondary objective
- Boss Altar corruption now only starts increasing 20 seconds after the stage starts
- Death Streak will now increase Soul-Coin drop
The second death will Increase Soul-Coin by 50%, third by 75%, and then it's increased by 100% for all future deaths
- Reduced Mastery gain Death penalty from -75% to -50%
- Survivors mode is now also affected by Elite number cap (this should also prevent situations with poor * performance due to elite spamming)
- Slight boost in enemy spawn-rate in arena stages
- Added Banishes, reroll and rarity reroll charge as a possible reward for optional objectives
Only gives you charges if you do not have the maximum amount of charges otherwise it'll give money
Soul-Card
Weapons
- Buff magic wisp damage
Starting Damage: 1 > 2
Damage per level 0.75 > 1
Also gains 2 additional damage at level 5
- Throwing knife Rework
Has a new stat, "Simultaneous knife" which is the number of knife thrown per projectile
Simultaneous knife shares the orientation and are close to the original projectile
Base damage : 4 > 5
Base Cooldown: 0.5s > 0.33s
Reduced the dash regen cooldown from 100% weapon cooldown, to 50% of its cooldown
Gains a good cooldown reduction at level 5
Increased knife size by 50%
- Kunai Buff
Increased piercing from 0 to 1
Gains additional piercing at level 5
- Death scythe now also requires Divine smite
- Thorn and Interdimensional Rose buff
You no longer take damage from an enemy you kill.
Cards Change
- Evasion is now a Synergy card
Synergy between Armorless and dash
Also refactored the card to no longer be hardcoded into damage calculation
Removed Evasion from Rift's requirements
- Metal transmutation is now a Synergy card
Synergy between Benediction, Moonshield and Steel skin
This change aims to make Metal transmutation easier to obtain during the early game
Ratio increased per level from 15% to 20%
Reduced Ratio scaling from player level from 5% to 4.5%
Increase max level from 3 to 5
Banishes Armor-less and Zealot
Increases Moon tag card drop-rate
- Armor-less now banish Metal transmutation and Zealot
- Armor-less now has the Fire tag
- Zealot now banish Armor-less, Metal transmutation and benediction
- Practice max level increased from 10 to 30
- Reactive trigger cannot activate its effect more than once per frame in case you're hit by multiple enemies in a single frame
- Reactive trigger effect cannot trigger the same weapon more than 8 times in a single frame (performance sanity check)
- Health conversion slighty increases Wild tag card drop-rate
- Pyromaniac Tweak
Procs if the target is affected by fire spirit (even if it was killed by another source)
No longer enter cooldown when taking damage
Cooldown reduced from 5 to 3sec
Reduced Heal value
- Reduced Sun sword base range from 5.5m to 4m
- Slippery skin rarity increased from Uncommon to Rare
- Light spirit nerf
Reduced multiplier from X2 to X1.5
- Gluttony
Reduce the bonus health from 5% per food to 2.5%
The actual health now scales with maximum health instead of being independant
- Castle
health bonus increased from 25 to 40
- Flesh tweak
Max level increased from 1 to 2
Base health increased from 150 to 200
Corruption increased from 1 to 3
- Lunatic tweak
Max level increased from 1 to 2
Base damage increased from 4 to 6
Defense piercing multiplier increased from 5 to 6
Now also increases area size by 15%
Base corruption increased from 5 to 10
- Accumulation Change
Reduced AttackSpeed penalty from 15% to 7.5%
Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.25 to x1.125
- Recursion Change
Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.15 to x1.1
Increased max level from 4 to 5
- Armor-less Change
Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.5 to x1.35
Increased Health multiplier from x1.5 to x1.75
- God's wrath Change
Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +8%
Increase max level from 4 to 5
- Aiming Change
Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +7.5%
- Size Up Change
Reduced damage multiplier from +5% to +3%
- Blood transmutation buff
Base ratio increased from 1.5% to 5%
Increased gain per level from 0.5% to 2.5%
- Healthy
Health regen Decreased from +0.1 to +0.075
now also slighty increases Health regen by 1%
- Healing Factor
Health regen Decreased from +0.5 to +0.25
now also slighty increases Health regen by 5%
now also slighty increases Max Health by 5%
- Black Blood
now also increases Health regen by 10%
Health regen increased from +0.35 to +0.50
- Tower
Also Increases health regen by 10%
- Castle
Also Increases health regen by 20%
- Durability
Increases Health gain to +15 Base health
- Flesh
Also Increases Health regen by 2
- Heavy
No longer increases projectile size by 25%
Instead Increase Health-Regen by 25%
- Iron Will
Now also increases Health regen by 10%
- Buff to Fiery Dash
Increases damage multiplier from 1 (+ 0.25 per level) to 2 (+ 1 per level)
New Cards
Normal Cards
- Weapon Polishing | Normal
Increases Defence Piercing by 10%
- Heavy Pickaxe | Normal| Cave Biome
- 0.35 Base Damage
- Ashes | Normal| Volcano Biome
- 0.5 Base Damage
- 1.0 Base Defense
Uncommon Cards
- Blacksmith's insight | Uncommon
Increases your defence piercing multiplier by 20%
Increases Damage mitigation by 2%
- Armor Polish | Uncommon
Increases Defence by 15%
Reduces base Defence Shredding by 0.05%
- Stalwart Shield | Uncommon
Increases Damage mitigation by 5%
Increases Defence Multiplier by 10%
Reduces Critical chance multiplier by 5%
- Blunt edge | Uncommon
Increases base defence by 1.5
Reduces base damage by 0.5
- Mind Corruption | Uncommon
Increases Defence shredding multiplier by 10%
Increases Corruption by 0.5
- Candle | uncommon
- 0.1 base purification,
x1.1 experience multiplier
- Balanced Assault | Uncommon
Increases base damage by 0.3
Decreases Critical strike chance by 7.5%
- Clover | Uncommon | Forest Biome
- 1% Base Gold Gain
- 3% Critical Chance
- Bright Crystal | Uncommon | Cave Biome
- 5% Base Gold Gain
Rare Cards
- Blood Candle | Rare
+0.5 base purification,
x0.9 purification multiplier,
+10% corruption multiplier
- Corrosion | Rare
Increases your Defence piercing multiplier by 50%
Reduces your Damage mitigation by 5%
- Vile Coin | Rare
+10% gold gain
x0.95 purification
+1 base corruption
- Cursed blade | Rare
+15% damage multiplier
x0.95 purification multiplier
+3 base corruption
- Flesh Armor | Rare
+10% armor multiplier
+10% health multiplier
+2 base corruption
- Black Wing | Rare
+15% Move speed
+1 Dash charge
x0.9 purification multiplier
+5 base corruption
- Acid Coating | Rare
Increases your base defence shredding by 1 %.
Increases your Defence piercing by 1.
Increases your base damage by 0.15
- Moon-Shield - Rare
Increases defence multiplier by 25%
Reduces attack speed by 2%
Increases moon tag cards drop chance by 5%
- Leprechaun's Hat | Rare | Forest Biome
- 10% Base Gold Gain
- Yeti's Heart | Rare | Snow Forest Biome
- 50 Base Max Health
- 0.5 Base Defense
- 5% Attack Speed
- Sand Armor | Rare | Desert Biome
- 5% Damage Mitigation
- 2% Move-speed Multiplie
Epic Cards
- Subsonic | Epic
Increases Projectile lifetime by 50%
Reduces Projectile speed by 30%
Hyper sonic and Subsonic ban each other
- Love&Hate | Epic
Increases your final Health regen by 3(+1)% of your max health when below 40% health, But lose 3(+1)% of your max health when over 70% of your health
- Funny mushroom | Epic | Forest Biome
- 15% Damage Multiplier
- 30% Projectile speed
- Fairy in a bottle | Epic | Forest Biome
- 20% Health Regen Multiplier
- 15% Corruption Multiplier
- Frostbite | Epic | Snow Forest Biome
- 30% Defense Shredding Multiplier
- 20% Max Health
- Icicle | Epic | Snow Forest Biome
When killing an enemy, it has chance to spawn an icicle targetting a random enemy
- Sun-Burn | Epic | Desert Biome
- 5% Base Experience Gain
- 10% Corruption
- 10 Base Max Health
- Ankh | Epic | Desert Biome
Reduces enemies' projectile damage by 50%
- Necrotic Bone | Epic | Cave Biome
- 1 Base Damage
- 4 Base Corruption
Heroic Cards
- Boiling blood | Heroic
Increases your final damage by 50(+10)% of your missing health, +30% max health multiplier
- Revolution | Heroic
Heal 20(+5)% of your max health when you kill an elite or a champion , 1sec cooldown
- Hemokinesis | Heroic
Increases your Defence shredding on Critical Hit by 5/10/15 %
- Vine | Heroic | Forest biome
Every 10 sec, leave a surface of 5m that lasts for 3sec, enemies entering it get rooted
- Cold-Touch | Heroic | Forest Biome
When an enemy is touched, its move-speed is reduced by 90% for 3 sec
- Scented jar | Heroic | Desert Biome
- 10 Base Max Health
- 1 Base Damage
- 1 Base Armor
- 1 Dash Charge
- 2 Base Corruption
- Volcanic Fury | Heroic | Volcano Biome
Enemy killed by fire damage has a chance to explode with magma and deal damage around them
Apply Fire DoT to the damaged enemies
Synergy Cards
- Divine Smite - Synergy
Synergy of Absolute focus and Analysis
On critical hit, kill non-boss enemy with health below a set threshold
increases critical chance by 5%
- Persistance | Synergy
Synergy between Overworked and Patience
After a stage starts, your critical chance and damage slowly increases over the first 60sec
- Purifying Fire - Synergy
Synergy of Fire spirit and Light Spirit
- .25 Base Purification
- 2 Base Damage
Enemies killed slightly increase your Purification Multiplier for 3 sec
Ascended Cards
- Broken demon horn | Ascended
- 50% damage multiplier, +150 base Health, x0.5 health regen, + 20 base corruption, x 0.90 experience multiplier
- Holy Conversion | Ascended
Convert 4/6/8/10% of your corruption into Damage (at 10% ratio), Health (at 10% ratio) and Health regen (at 2% ratio), Affected by their relative stat multipliers
- Silk Edge | Ascended
Convert 99% of your damage into Defence piercing at 6/9/12/15% Ratio.
Ratio Multiplied by 2% of the player level
- Unholy Aura | Ascended
Increases your Defence piercing multiplier by 500%
Increases your corruption multiplier by 25%
Increases your Defence mitigation by 10%
- Weapon Aura | Ascended
Increases your damage by 200%
Increases your defence shredding by 25%
Increases your defence piercing by 200%
Add 10 Projectile piercing
Remove 2 projectiles
Continue scrolling down for the rest of the patchnote!
