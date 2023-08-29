Solas City Heroes Update 1.0.5

​Hey friends!

I'm back with a new small update!

Mostly I managed to get rid of a bug that has been pestering for months. I got tired and rewrote a big part of how the AI reacts to sex.

I fixed some other issues, and I updated all the sex sound effects to the new ones I just acquired!

​Have a great week friends!

Changelog Solas City Heroes 1.0.5

Fixed an issue with the Succubus mode lasting less than intended when used after cumming sometimes

Fixed an issue with some characters rotation 180 when starting a sex interaction

Fixed an issue with some enemies not playing the correct animation when starting a threesome and playing the laugh animation instead

Updated the sex sound effects for the game. Adding 88 new sound effects!

Fixed a small issue in the Stage 11 colliders

There have been some sightings of pink smoke over the city. Something seems to be happening…