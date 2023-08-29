Update, Version 20230829

English

############Content################

[Loot]New item drop list for Shade-Tainted Agents. (They may drop a lot of different ammo, gun components, and shaded versions of guns.)

[Marinas Lighthouse]New location: Marinas Lighthouse 2F

[Marinas Lighthouse]If you cannot see shades, the location is almost totally safe. If you can see shades, there are some Shade-Tainted Agents wandering around along with other shade creatures.

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now works on the 2nd floor of the Marinas Lighthouse.

[Marinas Lighthouse]Added a document on the 2nd floor of the Marinas Lighthouse. (You may find out which grow was here and have some clues about what happened..)

简体中文

############Content################

【掉落物】为被暗影侵蚀的特工加入了掉落物列表。（包括了弹药、各种枪械部件、被暗影侵蚀的枪支。）

【玛丽娜斯灯塔】新地点：玛丽娜斯灯塔2楼。

【玛丽娜斯灯塔】如果你看不见暗影，那么这个区域是基本安全的。如果你能看到暗影，那么会发现这里实际上有一些被暗影侵蚀的特工和其它的暗影生物。

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在玛丽娜斯灯塔2楼使用。

【玛丽娜斯灯塔】在玛丽娜斯灯塔2楼加入了一份新的文档。（你能发现这里曾经有哪个组织进行了某种行动，以及这里大概发生了什么的线索。）

