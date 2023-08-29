Ranked Matchmaking is NOW LIVE

Howdy Friends,

We're super excited to announce that the ranked multiplayer update we mentioned in last weeks' Buddy's Bulletin....is rolling out right now! Surprise!

Everyone's been working super hard behind the scenes to get things ready so you can truly test your skills against the best in the world.

After each match of Friends vs Friends, you'll be presented with this screen. This shows how many points you've earned, what your current rank is and how close you are to the next one. Your performance in each match is calculated and it all feeds into the final breakdown.

What's more, when you're walking around the Hub you'll be able to see current rank on your portrait and frame. Friends will also be able to see this when challenging you and just before you're about to start a match-up.

For more details on the Ranked Mode, check out last weeks' Buddy's Bulletin or, alternatively, leave us a comment below and we'll answer your burning questions.

Here's the full changelog. Let us know how you get on...

Changelog

New Ranking System

Fixes in Spectator Mode: outlines have been fixed and now each team has a different outline color. * Team color inconsistencies in kill announcements & player tabs have been patched up

Fixed: rounded corners were missing in cards & selection outlines in the Deckbuilding Menu

Thanks ya'll! Have fun and good luck out there!