A lot of errors in the Ukrainian text have been corrected, many thanks to Ms. boo! („• - •„)
The Silent Huntress update for 29 August 2023
1.02.3 - improvement of the Ukrainian text
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121481 Depot 2121481
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121482 Depot 2121482
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update