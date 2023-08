Share · View all patches · Build 12059588 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Mercenaries!

This hotfix addresses the following issues with Valve Index:

Issue where the controllers and the in-game weapons don't line up properly (the "angle issue")

Issue where HUD is placed outside of the player's view

We'll continue to take in feedback and work towards improving the game during the Early Access period to provide the best user experience possible.

Your patience is greatly appreciated. Thank you.