WARSAW update for 30 August 2023

Patch - 1001

Patch - 1001

Build 12059571

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are releasing the first hotfix for WARSAW RISING: City of Heroes:

  • fixed issue where "Parasol" Soldier's skill, "A Risky Gambit", caused the game to soft-lock during combat upon usage.

