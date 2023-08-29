 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NavalArt update for 29 August 2023

Hotfix 0829

Share · View all patches · Build 12059555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In-game build version 1245

Added 356mm armor class
Added Indentation for ship information on the multiplayer lobby page to improve readability.
Added Physical part count in menus and multiplayer lobby page.

Adjusted Reduced module fire smoke opacity, size, duration and height.
Adjusted Non-physical parts now do not count towards ship's life value.
Adjusted Ship armament info to show null text if ship has no armament.

Fixed bug where non-physical parts were still physical on the menu page and in gallery mode.

Changed files in this update

Navalart Content Depot 842781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link