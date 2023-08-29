Hotfix 0829

Share · View all patches · Build 12059555 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 13:59:05 UTC by Wendy

In-game build version 1245

Added 356mm armor class

Added Indentation for ship information on the multiplayer lobby page to improve readability.

Added Physical part count in menus and multiplayer lobby page.

Adjusted Reduced module fire smoke opacity, size, duration and height.

Adjusted Non-physical parts now do not count towards ship's life value.

Adjusted Ship armament info to show null text if ship has no armament.

Fixed bug where non-physical parts were still physical on the menu page and in gallery mode.