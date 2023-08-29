Patch v35.11

//misc changes
- The "translation_reference.csv" file has been updated.
- Psycho Possessed class: On the 'Choose Possession' screen you can now view the 'Class Meta Summary' screen by pressing Down.
- Gangly Grafted class - Behemoth Friendship meta: The previous patch change has been reverted back (sorry Barrower fans but is was a bit too good!)
- Sorcerer Hollow class - Powerise Apprenticesio meta: The Majick Doppelganger's spell Power boost has changed to +50% (instead of a flat +1). This slightly boosts the 'Deamonic Doppelganger' but greatly reduces the bonus for Level 1 Doppelgangers (which could easily be spammed). The Mad Magus minion Attack Speed boost has also been boosted to +50% (instead of +40%).
- Poisoned Gems: When picked up they'll no longer play the Hurt sound (was a bit annoying for the Beast Whisperer class).
- Majick Doppelganger minion: They can no longer cast score related spells during a Boss fight (eg 'Midas Touch' as could be abused).
- Blasphemous Trinket relic: The Selestious Vessel enemies it spawns will no longer have the extra Blessing until at least Stage 3 (super blessed are brutal very early on).
//bug fixes for the Fortnightly Challenge
- The enemy spawn position seeding wasn't consistent after the first Boss.
- The starting contraptions could be different if you did a 'Quick Restart' from the Quit menu.
- The items sold by the second Souleater Dealer event wasn't consistent.
- The Game Over screen didn't have the usual 'Play Again' option.
- The Princess could spam the Queen's double ball attacks instead of the King's single ball attacks.
- During the Princess's second phase she was only using the King's attacks (she can now use the Queen's depending on her current Health).
- The Princess had the normal King's Score instead of the boosted New Game Plus one.
//other bug fixes
- Hub: The Sorcerer Hollow class was sometimes creating a purple smoke effect over you (it was his Occult Health regen kicking in).
- Mauseleum Awakens: King Gigald could perform the Princess's double ball attack.
- Boneworld Challenges: If the class is a 'Psycho Possessed' then its starting second possession class would wrongly be a 'Psycho Possessed'.
- Sorcerer Hollow class - Powerise Apprenticesio meta: A number of spells cast by Majick Doppelganger minions weren't benefitting from this meta (since the spell's effect was tied to the minion's Level instead of Power).
- Egg Bro minion: If raised at the very end of a Castle Conquest stage then it wasn't saving its special type correctly (eg Golden Eggy).
- Berry Bro minion: If raised at the very end of a Castle Conquest stage then it could start the next stage without a head (so wouldn't give bonus Max Health).
- Occult Pact spell: If there were more spells given than available spell slots then the text would be wrong.
