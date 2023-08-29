 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 29 August 2023

Update 75 - Map modes

Update 75 - Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

We are exited to announce Map Modes, applied by the host, that affects the map or enemies in some way. Our first map mode called "Rush" speeds up the spawning and decreases the playing time. It is recommended for players who can cope with the increased spawn rate and prefer a shorter gameplay experience.

  • Rush mode increases the enemy spawn rate by 33% and decreases the time between "waves" by 33%. This means that the first guardian will spawn at 20 minutes.
  • Rush mode can only be used when everything on the map has been unlocked. Players that don't have everything unlocked can still join.
  • The map mode (Normal by default) is visible in the Join Game lobby.

I hope you enjoy the Rush mode. Keep in mind that it's shortened (guardian at 20 instead of 30 minute mark) so it will be less optimal for players who still need to find chests or unlock map-specific weapons.

Till later,
André

