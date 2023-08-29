Update 2023/08/29

- Fixed an image specification bug in Nugani's action script in the sample MOD
- Map editor control placement and scrollbar implementation
- Add ON/OFF of developer mode to option
- Developer mode, display unexplored maps
- Developer mode, random encounters disabled
- Bug fix for If statement
Mainly dealt with MOD development related bugs.
The If statement does not work properly, and the expansion of the separately distributed map editor.
Please note that Nugani's sample MOD bug will not be updated unless you delete the "sample_mod" folder once.
Changed files in this update