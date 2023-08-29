Update 2023/08/29

Share · View all patches · Build 12059123 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 13:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an image specification bug in Nugani's action script in the sample MOD

Map editor control placement and scrollbar implementation

Add ON/OFF of developer mode to option

Developer mode, display unexplored maps

Developer mode, random encounters disabled

Bug fix for If statement

Mainly dealt with MOD development related bugs.

The If statement does not work properly, and the expansion of the separately distributed map editor.

Please note that Nugani's sample MOD bug will not be updated unless you delete the "sample_mod" folder once.