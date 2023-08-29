 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 29 August 2023

Buff time! Make things better more

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 29 August 2023

  • Increased Curse level up purify requirement from 2 -> 3. (More curse/ench reworks comin)

  • Daggers now have a 2-hit combo, with the second hit not dashing further forward.

  • Increased Phantom Daggers range a bit.

  • Butterfly's momentum now decays much slower but requires a bit more total movement. (Buff for most anything except throwing.)

  • Butterfly's storm now scales with size.

  • Increased spear (Mop/Pitchfork) range and stab speed.

  • Added a sweetspot sound to spears.

  • Crossbow now gains 25% crit chance when landing a powershot. Bonus is reset on miss.

  • Increased Axe chop movespeed multiplier from 0.5 to 0.75.

  • Big Heart Beet now also gives +1 health restored on level up.

  • Curse of Stiffness now reduces walk speed by 50% instead of 90%.

  • Made enchantment auras work with items that have physics (mop, capes).

  • Seal Converter now properly removes seals from the HUD.

  • Fixed drought not actually drying fountains. (Reported probably by Cellestus or Zaprice. i don't wanna go check i only have one screen right now)

  • Fixed Fairweather Fleet not being considered a gameplay zone for purposes of fog, fruit growth and pocket capacity. (Reported by... someone. i forgot. sorry)

  • Fixed guns being able to shoot multiple times per... shot. (Reported by Wunarg.)

