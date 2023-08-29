Bug fixes and balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 12059099 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 13:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Check your fix with Chicken!

Sorry! I was in too much of a hurry.

The game help I added was misbehaving, so I rubbed it in!

Exchanging unbalanced kisses

Reduced unbalanced area limits (mainly the number of kisses).

No more bother

The area movement bug was caused by something else and I think it's fixed this time!

Plans for future balance adjustments

Decreased increase in HP items

Changed from 5 to 1

Overall HP increase at low ranks

→Roughly doubled (Kazami is not included)

This makes it harder to die in the early stages

In the later stages, HP increase at higher ranks may be necessary.