Bug fixes and balancing

Check your fix with Chicken!
Sorry! I was in too much of a hurry.
The game help I added was misbehaving, so I rubbed it in!
Exchanging unbalanced kisses
.
Reduced unbalanced area limits (mainly the number of kisses).
No more bother
.
The area movement bug was caused by something else and I think it's fixed this time!
Plans for future balance adjustments
.
Decreased increase in HP items
Changed from 5 to 1
Overall HP increase at low ranks
→Roughly doubled (Kazami is not included)
This makes it harder to die in the early stages
In the later stages, HP increase at higher ranks may be necessary.
Changed files in this update