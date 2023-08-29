Fix for a significant issue following the engine update where the activation buttons had disappeared for an unknown reason; they are now back and no longer hinder progress. Sorry for the inconvenience.
DESORDRE update for 29 August 2023
Version 1.2.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
