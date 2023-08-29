 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DESORDRE update for 29 August 2023

Version 1.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12059056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for a significant issue following the engine update where the activation buttons had disappeared for an unknown reason; they are now back and no longer hinder progress. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097491 Depot 2097491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link