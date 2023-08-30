Day-Night Cycle and more! 🌞🌙 Check out the new update 1.7

New update with the Day-Night Cycle is now available!
Hello Survivors!
We're thrilled to announce that the latest update for our game has just dropped, and it comes with an exciting new feature: the Day-Night Cycle. 🌞🌙
In this update you will find:
- Added day/night cycle (zombies at night are a little stronger)
- Increased max level cap: 50 ➡️ 60
- Increased zombies level near the military base
- Added new skills, now you can complete the skill tree
- Added more zombie death animations
- Fixed the issue that a bow cannot be used in offhand if in the right holster
- Fixed the issue that the weapon's magazine disappears after all ammo is fired
- Reworked molotov, now it deals damage over time
Check out the new features and share your thoughts with us!
Changed files in this update