 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survival Nation update for 30 August 2023

Day-Night Cycle and more! 🌞🌙 Check out the new update 1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12059024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update with the Day-Night Cycle is now available!

Hello Survivors!

We're thrilled to announce that the latest update for our game has just dropped, and it comes with an exciting new feature: the Day-Night Cycle. 🌞🌙

In this update you will find:

  • Added day/night cycle (zombies at night are a little stronger)
  • Increased max level cap: 50 ➡️ 60
  • Increased zombies level near the military base
  • Added new skills, now you can complete the skill tree
  • Added more zombie death animations
  • Fixed the issue that a bow cannot be used in offhand if in the right holster
  • Fixed the issue that the weapon's magazine disappears after all ammo is fired
  • Reworked molotov, now it deals damage over time

Check out the new features and share your thoughts with us!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2153781 Depot 2153781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link