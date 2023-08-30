Day-Night Cycle and more! 🌞🌙 Check out the new update 1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12059024 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 12:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

We're thrilled to announce that the latest update for our game has just dropped, and it comes with an exciting new feature: the Day-Night Cycle. 🌞🌙

In this update you will find:

Added day/night cycle (zombies at night are a little stronger)

(zombies at night are a little stronger) Increased max level cap: 50 ➡️ 60

50 ➡️ 60 Increased zombies level near the military base

Added new skills, now you can complete the skill tree

Added more zombie death animations

Fixed the issue that a bow cannot be used in offhand if in the right holster

Fixed the issue that the weapon's magazine disappears after all ammo is fired

Reworked molotov, now it deals damage over time

Check out the new features and share your thoughts with us!