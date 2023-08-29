Dear Suzerain Universe fans,
We are updating the game with a small hotfix addressing some broken ending issues and some other problems.
Hotfix 2.0.5
** (29/08/2023)
The update is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.
Content and Balancing
- Updated Immediate BFF Threat triggers
- Added more Alphonso Gasom deal bonus points and clearer negative path deal rejection
- Improved Gasom late scene links to workers benefits and added more flexibility
Bug Fixes and Polish
- Fixed a missing branch unlock for Serge Pocket Watch collectible
- Added some additional conditions for human rights situation update
- Fixed wrong conditions for exile leave now ending now bypasses election speech correctly
- Added some missing censorship conditions to debate and congress scenes
- Attempted fix for BFF Dam achievement trigger
- Fixed duplicate condition error for Bergia Zone newspaper
- Fixed wrong appearances in debate scene with condition corrections
- Improved wording of some situations
- Fixed some wrong conditions for a few epilogue endings regarding Monica
- Fixed several misc scene issues and typos
