Dear Suzerain Universe fans,

We are updating the game with a small hotfix addressing some broken ending issues and some other problems.

Hotfix 2.0.5

** (29/08/2023)

The update is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.

Content and Balancing

Updated Immediate BFF Threat triggers

Added more Alphonso Gasom deal bonus points and clearer negative path deal rejection

Improved Gasom late scene links to workers benefits and added more flexibility

Bug Fixes and Polish