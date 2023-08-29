 Skip to content

Suzerain update for 29 August 2023

Hotfix 2.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Suzerain Universe fans,

We are updating the game with a small hotfix addressing some broken ending issues and some other problems.

**

Hotfix 2.0.5

** (29/08/2023)

The update is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.

Content and Balancing

  • Updated Immediate BFF Threat triggers
  • Added more Alphonso Gasom deal bonus points and clearer negative path deal rejection
  • Improved Gasom late scene links to workers benefits and added more flexibility

Bug Fixes and Polish

  • Fixed a missing branch unlock for Serge Pocket Watch collectible
  • Added some additional conditions for human rights situation update
  • Fixed wrong conditions for exile leave now ending now bypasses election speech correctly
  • Added some missing censorship conditions to debate and congress scenes
  • Attempted fix for BFF Dam achievement trigger
  • Fixed duplicate condition error for Bergia Zone newspaper
  • Fixed wrong appearances in debate scene with condition corrections
  • Improved wording of some situations
  • Fixed some wrong conditions for a few epilogue endings regarding Monica
  • Fixed several misc scene issues and typos

