- Numerical Balance : The values for the four types of ores have been modified to 8A 8A 8A 8A (originally 6A 8A 10A 12A)
- Numerical Balance : The permanent bonus of the Mining Robotic Arm has been changed to 25% (originally 50%)
- Numerical Balance : The Vein produces 3 ores (originally 4)
- Bug Fix : Mining Robot skills not triggered issues.
- Bug Fix : The issue of incorrect sound effects in Kobold Mining Cave.
LuckLand update for 29 August 2023
【DevLog】2023.08.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
