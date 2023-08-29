 Skip to content

LuckLand update for 29 August 2023

【DevLog】2023.08.30

  • Numerical Balance : The values for the four types of ores have been modified to 8A 8A 8A 8A (originally 6A 8A 10A 12A)
  • Numerical Balance : The permanent bonus of the Mining Robotic Arm has been changed to 25% (originally 50%)
  • Numerical Balance : The Vein produces 3 ores (originally 4)
  • Bug Fix : Mining Robot skills not triggered issues.
  • Bug Fix : The issue of incorrect sound effects in Kobold Mining Cave.

