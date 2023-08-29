 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anvil Saga update for 29 August 2023

The latest update's bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12058949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

Thank you for warmly accepting our latest patch. It revealed a number of bugs that we have fixed since then.

What's fixed:

  • Arthur now goes to the fair with upgraded levels and tools. If he is joined by Therys, Stone or Monty, they will also save progress.
  • Added a display of the amount of time remaining until the worker is paid
  • Bug where you could pay a worker when you have no money.
  • Improved the room customization interface.
  • Bug with the incorrect line of "VladFailed3"
  • Bug with the wrong image of towers and characters for the global modifier "Nearby skirmishes" if the village is ruled by bandits.
  • Bug in the sandbox where side quests requiring wood could occur before opening wood orders.

Update Anvil Saga and share your impressions in the comments and discussions on Steam.

Regards,
Anvil Saga Team

Changed files in this update

Anvil Saga Content Depot 1587541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link