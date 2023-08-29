The latest update's bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12058949 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 14:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

Thank you for warmly accepting our latest patch. It revealed a number of bugs that we have fixed since then.

What's fixed:

Arthur now goes to the fair with upgraded levels and tools. If he is joined by Therys, Stone or Monty, they will also save progress.

Added a display of the amount of time remaining until the worker is paid

Bug where you could pay a worker when you have no money.

Improved the room customization interface.

Bug with the incorrect line of "VladFailed3"

Bug with the wrong image of towers and characters for the global modifier "Nearby skirmishes" if the village is ruled by bandits.

Bug in the sandbox where side quests requiring wood could occur before opening wood orders.

Update Anvil Saga and share your impressions in the comments and discussions on Steam.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team