Evil Seal - Update 0.5.2

Dear players,

I am thrilled to share with you an exciting evolution of Evil Seal! 🌟 Your passion and feedback have inspired me to further enhance the gaming experience, and I'm excited to announce that a new version is coming soon, loaded with significant improvements that will make the world of Evil Seal even more engaging and thrilling.

What to Expect from the New Version:

👹 New Monstrous Animations: The hellish demons will move in an even more terrifying and realistic manner, adding an even darker dimension to the game.

🔥 Demonic Special Attacks: Challenge the demonic threat with new spectacular attacks, testing your skills and strategy.

⚙️ More Realistic Mechanics: I've fine-tuned the gameplay, implementing more realistic mechanics that will completely immerse you in the atmosphere of Evil Seal.

🛠️ Gameplay Fixes: I've listened to your feedback and worked diligently to address the reported issues, ensuring a smooth and engaging experience.

How to Participate:

I'm grateful for your support thus far and can't wait to share these fantastic updates with you. Remember to add Evil Seal to your Steam Wishlist to be ready when the new version is released! Together, we'll confront the darkness and embark on an unforgettable adventure.

Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with me! 🖤

Stay tuned and keep following my channels for more updates.

Expected Early Access Release: January 10, 2024

