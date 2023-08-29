 Skip to content

神器行者：奥罗瑞恩传奇 Playtest update for 29 August 2023

V1.0.7 Update

Playtest update for 29 August 2023

V1.0.7 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added 8 new artifacts
  • Added floating display of skill synergy in the camp skill store
  • Added UI highlight prompt for changes in character attributes
  • Added two annoying long-range ghost warlocks in the early levels!
  • Added English translation for battle logs
  • Added forest levels with a blue atmosphere

Adjustments

  • Significantly reduced skill cooldowns
  • 0.2 seconds of invincibility after dashing (no more getting killed after rushing into a group of enemies!)
  • Wolf King Rekto, now regenerates 1000 health per second (the Wolf King's healing ability is always strong!)
  • Increased the health of the Wolf King (he's no longer as fragile! Unless the warriors become stronger!)
  • Adjusted the difficulty of early levels to include long-range enemies and poison spiders
  • Optimized character rendering to prevent skills effects from obstructing visibility
  • Adjusted the animation speed of the Swift Slash skill

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where skill synergy would disappear under certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where the coin pickup sound effect would not stop
  • Fixed an issue where the sound effect in the skill selection interface may not play
  • Fixed a bug where the random attributes of the artifact cube were always the same

