V1.0.7 Update

New Features
- Added 8 new artifacts
- Added floating display of skill synergy in the camp skill store
- Added UI highlight prompt for changes in character attributes
- Added two annoying long-range ghost warlocks in the early levels!
- Added English translation for battle logs
- Added forest levels with a blue atmosphere
Adjustments
- Significantly reduced skill cooldowns
- 0.2 seconds of invincibility after dashing (no more getting killed after rushing into a group of enemies!)
- Wolf King Rekto, now regenerates 1000 health per second (the Wolf King's healing ability is always strong!)
- Increased the health of the Wolf King (he's no longer as fragile! Unless the warriors become stronger!)
- Adjusted the difficulty of early levels to include long-range enemies and poison spiders
- Optimized character rendering to prevent skills effects from obstructing visibility
- Adjusted the animation speed of the Swift Slash skill
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where skill synergy would disappear under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where the coin pickup sound effect would not stop
- Fixed an issue where the sound effect in the skill selection interface may not play
- Fixed a bug where the random attributes of the artifact cube were always the same
